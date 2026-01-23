Tour Down Under stage 4 LIVE: Another chance for the sprinters on shortened stage

Refresh

Back in 2023, on a stage that also finished in Willunga township, Bryan Coquard sprinted to victory from a small group that formed in the crosswinds. It was his 49th win and his first WorldTour victory after 10 years of racing.

Peloton goes through feedzone with Visma;s Tim Rex grabbing multiple bottles. (what a great name for a bike racer.... T. Rex)

With the gap hitting the 2-minute mark, Plapp is now the virtual leader on the road.

Greenwood struggles to grab a water bottle in the feedzone but he did manage to get one out of two.

Multiple teams at the front of the peloton: Jayco, EF Education, Uno-X, Visma and Bahrain with a gap of 1:44 to the 3-riders in the break with 104km to go

Plapp is dousing himself in water, supplied by the neutral service car.

Riders know that the wind could be a factor as soon as they come off this descent. No one wants to be caught out if crosswinds do hit.

Jayco, EF Education and Bahrain at the front of the peloton, which so far has not allowed the break of 3 to really pull away. Gap at 52 seconds with 111km to go,

Jayco, and Visma at the front of the peloton, keeping the three escapees at 45 seconds.

Urianstad goes to the front of the peloton to take fourth place across the KOM line and nab a few more points.

Cavagna leads the break across the top, followed by Greenwood and Plapp. No one really interested in the points.

Plapp calls for neutral support for a water bottle. Gap is not high enough to get team cars in the gap. Break is climbing the cat. 1 Chandlers Hill with max pitches of 8%, and average gradient of 5.8%

Break The three riders in the break - Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United), Matthew Greenwood (Australia), Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) - have one minute on the field with 119km to go.

When asked how UAE Team Emirates-XRG planned to tackle the altered stage, sports director Fabrizio Guidi told Cyclingnews: “Yeah, actually, it is kind of a defending mode. It's windy, and when it's a sprint stage, it's always difficult. Like yesterday, you saw crashes and all these things and we would always start anyway with a huge concentration.” “We can never relax, never because everybody thinks it's easy, it's easy, but at the end of the day we need to do these 130 km and then tomorrow also, so that's not the case. We have first and second, and we know that the others are not here for fun. They want to win. It's a competition. Full respect and keep going like this.”

Defending champion and second on GC going into this stage, Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) abandons after a hard crash. Best wishes.

Another rider from Australia team is trying to bridge across as UAE, team of race leader Jay Vine, are at the front of the field.

Other riders are trying to get across the 20-second gap.

Crash. Narvaez went down in the peloton.

Rémi Cavagna, Greenwood and Luke Plapp are now trying to get away. Plapp goes to the front, and ups the pace.

Peloton is already strung out, as more riders try to get away.

Duo is dragged back in by Guillaume Martin. All back together.

Jayco is leading the chase as Urianstad, driving the move, looks behind him.

Big reaction coming from the peloton. Everyone wants to go in the break.

Matthew Greenwood is the first to attack. And KOM leader Martin Urianstad quickly jumps on his wheel.

Flag drop from the race director Stuart O’Grady, and we are racing!

Stage 2 winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) leads the general classification with six seconds on his teammate Jhonatan Narváez. Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) sits in third place, 1:05 down. Stage 1 winner Tobias Lund Andresen (Uno-X Mobility) leads the points classification. Michael Leonard (EF Education-EasyPost) tops the best young rider classification, and after spending three days in the break, Martin Urianstad (Uno-X Mobility) tops the mountain classification.

The road will immediately start to go up when the flag drops, for an uncategorized climb leading for the first KOM, cresting 13.2km into the stage.

Very nervous peloton, swarming the race director's car.

The 136 riders are off for the 3km neutral zone. Given the new profile, this stage could be one for the sprinters again, or will the wind cause chaos?

In the revamped stage 4, riders will face 130.8km from Brighton to Willunga. Action begins beachside Brighton before travelling through coastal sprints at Aldinga's Snapper Point and Port Willunga, with peloton set to pass many of McLaren Vale’s best wineries along the way. Racing will finish on Willunga’s main street after a double lap. The finish line will be on High Street in the Willunga township, in the same spot as stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under, where Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) sprinted to victory.

Willunga Hill has been removed from stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under, due to the Extreme fire danger rating for the area and forecast maximum temperatures of 43°C. Read more: Willunga Hill removed, stage 4 shortened as Tour Down Under hit by extreme fire danger rating and scorching temperatures

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4, from Brighton to Willunga, of the Tour Down Under. The stage starts at 10:10am local time and finishes roughly three hours later.