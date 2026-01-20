Tour Down Under prologue LIVE: Time trial specialists aim for first leader's jersey

Refresh

First rider down the start ramp in Adelaide will be Austria's Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

"The winds should ease through the evening with the current gust speed of 26 knots expected to drop to around 18 knots by the time Jay Vine, the last rider out, is heading to the line."

Current weather conditions are, according to CN's reporter on the ground Simone Giuliani, as follows: "It may be stretching into the evening in Adelaide but the sun still has a sting in it and the temperature is sitting around 30 degrees Celsius. Currently there are also gusty bursts of wind blowing across the course."

That said, this is the first day of racing in the 2026 elite men's WorldTour, so anticipation is high as the men's season gets underway.

The course is just 3.6 kilometres long, meaning this is very much a short, fast effort which will produce a first leader, but long term it'll likely have little effect on GC.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the prologue of the Santos Tour Down Under in Adelaide