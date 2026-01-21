Tour Down Under stage 1 LIVE: A day for the sprinters

Refresh

Greenwood is sitting in no man's land. 41 seconds from the break of 3, while the peloton is at 1:53

Break Groupama duo of Enzo Paleni and Guillaume Martin catch Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility) with 102km to go. The trio have a lead of 1:33

Another rider tried his luck to bridge up. Matthew Greenwood of the ARA Australian team.

Oh wait. Once again Groupama's Martin makes a move and this time he sits on a teammate's wheel to go across to Bugge.

No interest so far to join Bugge in break. He has 28 seconds.

And another attack by Bugge with 108km to go.

Defending champion Jhonatan Narvaez has a great leadout, and easily gets the 3 second time bonus. All the sprinters stayed out of it.

Pithie being guided by his Red Bull team, he sits 3 seconds down

The battle for position is heating up, 1.4km to the sprint.

More teams massing at the front, jostling for position for the sprint coming up, in 3 kilometres.

Ethan Vernon is only 1 second down in GC so maybe will try to get that back in the intermediate sprint. The overall win at the Tour Down Under often comes down to mere seconds.

And the 3 escapees have been reeled in by the UAE-led peloton with Ineos sitting right behind them.

Gap is tumbling down, It is now at 5 seconds.

Peloton is definitely chasing with the first intermediate sprint, and the all important time bonus seconds, coming in about 7km

Pace is picking up in the peloton with UAE taking control. Martin the break is an interesting move. He's a climber and finished top10 twice in his career.

Peloton seems happy to let them go, as Brenner has joined Martin and Bugge in the break. Gap has grown out to 21 seconds.

Marco Brenner is the Tudor rider.

And now Tudor sends a man up to try and bridge up to the duo.

The 2 riders trying to escape are Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ United) and Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X)

Quick reaction by FDJ rider.

And we have our first attack coming from Uno-X Mobility, 50 metres after the start.

Flag drop from race director Stuar O’Grady - winner of the first Tour Down Under in 1999 - and we are racing!

The peloton are eager to start, swarming the car, waiting while Stuart O'Grady is waving his hands to try and slow them down.

The 140 riders are sticking close to the race director's car, with Sam Watson, in the ochre jersey, at the front.

The standout favourite today has to be Sam Welsford (Ineos Grenadiers) who won twice in Tanunda the past two years and is already a six times stage winner on home soil. “In last year's stage here, Welsford survived a late crash to win the bunch sprint when the circuit was run in the opposite direction. This year, the climb is gentler but the descent will have some white knuckles for the run-in to the final 13km.”

Stage 1 is underway, starting with a 4.6km neutral section. Today’s course is predicted to favour the sprinters,

Stage 1 will pass landmarks including the new Barossa Park sporting precinct, ascend Menglers Hill and wind between vineyards before sprinters’ leadout trains begin to take shape. The 120.6km stage ends with 3 clockwise loops through Tanunda Here’s what race director Stuart O’Grady said about stage 1: “The Barossa has been an integral part of the Santos Tour Down Under since its inception, so we are naturally delighted to be going back there again. There is a real European feel to the race whenever we are in the region, with people having a picnic on the side of the road with a baguette and bottle of wine, and really enjoying the atmosphere.”

Current weather conditions are, according to CN's reporter on the ground Simone Giuliani, as follows: "a cooler start this morning – it's all relative – with the temperature expected to be in the mid 20's."

Prologue winner Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the general classification with 1 second on Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling Team) and 3 seconds on Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe).



Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is in fourth place, 4 seconds in arrears and his teammate, defending champion Jhonatan Narvaez is 9 seconds down.

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour Down Under stage 1, starting and ending in Tanunda. The stage starts at 11:10am local time and finishes roughly three hours later.