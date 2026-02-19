ProVelo Super League: Cameron Ivory and Ruby Taylor take out short Tour of Tasmania opening time trial

Race Results
By published

Keely Bennett and Connor Wright take runner-up spots in second round of Australia's top tier domestic race season

Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat) on her way to victory on the stage 1 time trial of the Tour of Tasmania, round 2 of the 2026 ProVelo Super League
(Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League)

The second round of the 2026 Hertz ProVelo Super League began on Thursday with Cameron Ivory (Launceston Mountain Bike Club) and Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat) claiming the opening short and sharp time trial at the Tour of Tasmania.

The 18-year-old Taylor, the daughter of Liz Taylor (née Tadich) who claimed silver in the road race at the World Championships in 1997, had in fact delayed her arrival in Tasmania having been suffering from a cold earlier in the week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 1 - Men top 5

Position

Rider/team

Time

1

Cameron Ivory (Launceston Mountain Bike Club

1:18

2

Connor Wright (Falcons Pedal Mafia)

+3

3

Graeme Frislie (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

-

4

Finlay Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

-

5

Oliver Sims (COBRA9 x Leigh Surveyors)

+4

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 1 - Women top 5

Position

Rider/team

Time

1

Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat)

1:46

2

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak)

+1

3

Georgia Waghorn (Black Magic Women's Cycling)

+3

4

Isla Bradbury (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

+4

5

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat)

+5

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.