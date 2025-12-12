Paris-Nice 2026
Date
March 8 - 15, 2026
Start location
Paris
Finish location
Nice
Distance
Previous edition
2025 winner
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Paris-Nice information
Paris-Nice once again kicks off the European WorldTour stage races.
The 'race to the sun' is one of the cornerstones of professional cycling. First organised in 1933, the race features some of the greats among its past winners including Eddy Merckx, Miguel Indurain, Jacques Anquetil and Sean Kelly.
As is tradition, the race starts in the North of France, near Paris with flat or rolling stages. There is often a time trial before the race heads into the mountains and to the sunnier shores in Nice.
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured his second overall win at Paris-Nice, celebrating his victory on home roads around Nice. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was second and Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) third in the overall classification.
