Paris-Nice 2026

Paris-Nice 2025: Matteo Jorgenson of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner for second consecutive year

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Nice overview Date March 8 - 15, 2026 Start location Paris Finish location Nice Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Previous edition Paris-Nice 2025 2025 winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Paris-Nice information

Paris-Nice once again kicks off the European WorldTour stage races.

The 'race to the sun' is one of the cornerstones of professional cycling. First organised in 1933, the race features some of the greats among its past winners including Eddy Merckx, Miguel Indurain, Jacques Anquetil and Sean Kelly.

As is tradition, the race starts in the North of France, near Paris with flat or rolling stages. There is often a time trial before the race heads into the mountains and to the sunnier shores in Nice.

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured his second overall win at Paris-Nice, celebrating his victory on home roads around Nice. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was second and Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) third in the overall classification.

