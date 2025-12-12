Paris-Nice 2026

Paris-Nice 2025: Matteo Jorgenson of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner for second consecutive year (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Paris-Nice overview

Date

March 8 - 15, 2026

Start location

Paris

Finish location

Nice

Distance

Previous edition

Paris-Nice 2025

2025 winner

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Paris-Nice information

Paris-Nice once again kicks off the European WorldTour stage races.

The 'race to the sun' is one of the cornerstones of professional cycling. First organised in 1933, the race features some of the greats among its past winners including Eddy Merckx, Miguel Indurain, Jacques Anquetil and Sean Kelly.

As is tradition, the race starts in the North of France, near Paris with flat or rolling stages. There is often a time trial before the race heads into the mountains and to the sunnier shores in Nice.

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured his second overall win at Paris-Nice, celebrating his victory on home roads around Nice. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was second and Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) third in the overall classification.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

