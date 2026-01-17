'One door closes, another one opens' - Ben Tulett eyeing Grand Tour future after Simon Yates' surprise retirement

Until Simon Yates made the surprise decision to retire before the start of the 2026 season, his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Ben Tulett did not have a Tour de France debut on his calendar. However, since the Giro d'Italia winner hung up his bike, that has opened doors for the 24-year-old Tulett.

Speaking to Wielerflits, Tulett explained how Yates' decision changed the trajectory of his season.

Tulett will start his season at the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta del Sol, with Strade Bianche, Itzulia Basque Country, and the Ardennes Classics on his schedule, too. Although a return to the Vuelta a España, where he finished 24th overall while helping Jonas Vingegaard to the overall victory, was on his calendar, that could change.

