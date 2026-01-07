'When you still have the fire in you, it's a good sign' - Julian Alaphilippe hungry for 2026

33-year-old Tudor rider to target Strade Bianche, the Ardennes and then the Tour de France in 2026

Tudor Pro Cycling Team&#039;s French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe gives a press conference during the presentation of the team in Moraira, near Alicante, on January 7, 2026. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)
Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Simon Yates, who surprised everyone by announcing his early retirement on Wednesday, Julian Alaphilippe is also 33 and has a successful career behind him. The Frenchman knows his best years, of Monument wins and rainbow jerseys, are perhaps behind him, but he is still hungry and still happy to start a new season.

"I'm clearly nearer the end of my career. I still have two years on my contract, but it's clear that I have less time left. But I still really have a lot of 'grinta'," Alaphilippe said, using the Italian word for grit and determination to highlight his sense of motivation.

Alaphilippe sat centre stage at the Tudor media day in Moraira on the Spanish coast. He was flanked by new signing and cobbled Classics leader Stefan Küng and stage race leader Michael Storer.

The Australian will target the GC at the Giro and then probably stages at the Tour. Küng will also ride the Tour and inspire Tudor in the opening Barcelona team time trial. Alaphilippe will target Strade Bianche and then the Ardennes classics, with the Tour still a distant but much loved summer objective.

Alaphilippe's first season in Tudor's red and black colours was disrupted by illness in key moments, especially in the spring but he fought all year, often worked for his teammates and won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

