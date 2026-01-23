'He's a great guy, but he has his own way of doing things' – Sepp Kuss says Simon Yates' bombshell retirement decision was fully within Briton's character

Former Vuelta a España winner set for return to Giro d'Italia to support Jonas Vingegaard

2025 Tour de France: Simon Yates (l) and Sepp Kuss before stage 13
Simon Yates and Sepp Kuss at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss has said that he feels it was characteristic of his now ex-teammate Simon Yates at Visma-Lease a Bike to make an abrupt and utterly unexpected decision to retire.

Early this January and shortly before the team media day, the 2025 Giro d'Italia winner announced that he was ending his career, effective immediately.

In an extensive interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Kuss – also one of the squad's key mountain riders – argued that while Yates sudden exit was unexpected, it was also entirely within the 33-year-old's character.

Kuss himself is aiming to complete his Grand Tour 'set' of stage wins with a victory in the Giro d'Italia, although the prime goal is to win it outright with Vingegaard. The Tour de France and the Vuelta a España are also possibly on the agenda.

Tadej Pogačar's performances 'scary but motivating'

While Kuss had nothing but praise for teammate Wout van Aert and how he managed to overcome his numerous setbacks – "he always comes back stronger, he's an example to follow for all the riders – he was also keen to both highlight the strength of arch-rivals UAE Team Emirates-XRG and point out that each knock-out performance by Pogačar was daunting and inspiring in equal parts.

"It doesn't matter if the race is in the middle of nowhere, they'll always bring a star," he said. Regarding Pogačar, "you feel a mix of sensations. They're the kind of riders who are always looking for the next step to improve. That can be scary, but it can be motivating."

Repeating his 2023 overall victory in the Vuelta is "possible," Kuss said, before adding that "each year it's getting hard, because the rivals and the teams are improving. It depends on circumstances; we'll have to believe in that and look for our chance."

Under contract until the end of 2027, Kuss was asked about his own options of leaving his lifelong professional squad and leading one elsewhere, but he explained that he operated best when expectations – and pressure – were not so high.

"I've had that impression from time to time," the 31-year-old said regarding whether other teams could be interested in signing him, "but given what I'm like as a rider and person, I know I'm more capable of winning a Grand Tour without being a leader.

"In fact, I knew I could win a Grand Tour without being in the spotlight, and that's what happened in Spain."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

