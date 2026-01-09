'I'd like to try to do one as a leader' – Matteo Jorgenson reveals Grand Tour ambitions with Visma-Lease A Bike

News
By published

'I would love to win a GC, but my main goal in the next year is to go back to winning a race and come across the finish line first somewhere'

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike attacks during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Matteo Jorgenson was most recently in action at the Vuelta a España, where he assisted Jonas Vingegaard's overall victory and finished 10th overall himself (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson has outlined his ambitions for 2026 and beyond, stating that he hopes to win a race on the road again this year while also aiming to lead Visma-Lease A Bike at a Grand Tour in the near future.

The American triumphed at Paris-Nice for the second time in a row last year before going on to support Jonas Vingegaard as the Dane took second in the Tour de France and won the Vuelta a España.

"So, that helps me believe. I think in the future – I don't know if it would be this year or what – I'd like to try to do one as a leader. It might never work out, but I think it would be nice to try, and it is a dream, for sure."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.