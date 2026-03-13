'Tadej Pogačar won his first Tour de France eating pizza, drinking beer and playing Playstation' – Teammate sees big difference with Paul Seixas

Domen Novak echoes burnout concerns as young pros make precocious Pogačar seem old-fashioned

JEBEL JAIS UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 19 LR Domen Novak of Slovenia and and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates compete during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 3 a 181km stage from Ras al Khaimah to Jebel Jais 1490m UCIWWT on February 19 2025 in Jebel Jais United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Domen Novak racing alongside Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Tadej Pogačar burst onto the scene as a 20-year-old in his first professional season in 2019 and finished on the podium of the Vuelta a España, it was a landmark moment in the youth revolution that was only just beginning to sweep the sport.

Seven years on, and Paul Seixas is almost making it look like the Slovenian was slow off the mark, such has been the impact made by the sport's latest teenage sensation so far this season.

Seixas, now in his second pro season with Decathlon CMA CGM and still only 19, has won two races already and was best of the rest behind Pogačar at last weekend's Strade Bianche.

Excitement surrounding a possible challenger to Pogačar's dominance of the sport, and a potential first French Tour de France winner in 40 years, has begun to near fever pitch.

Domen Novak, perhaps Pogačar's most trusted domestique, has drawn comparisons between Seixas and the rider Pogačar was at the same age.

Pogačar was indeed racing for the third-tier Slovenian team in 2018, before making his stunning 2019 season debut and going on to win the Tour de France in 2020, the first of four yellow jerseys he has on the wall.

For Novak, there's a clear difference even with Pogačar – who was considered precocious at the time – and a real danger of burnout.

Patrick Fletcher
