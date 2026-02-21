'I envisioned myself in a tunnel' - Ethan Brown uses breakout season as US cyclo-cross national champion to deal with 'hyped' crowds at World Championships

Ethan Brown has grown up in the heartland of the US, just north of Indianapolis, Indiana. It's a landscape scattered with endless rows of cornstalks and soybeans and is a hub for motorsports with the IndyCar and NASCAR racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But a simple red bike caught the attention of a young Brown and it turned simple pedal strokes into a growing passion.

He then developed a need for speed on the grounds of the Major Taylor Velodrome, between his family's suburban home and the auto racing speedway, but not on the steep concrete banks of the outdoor track. Instead, he gravitated to cyclo-cross, with the home course of Major Taylor Cross Cup and local races becoming a fixture for the past eight years.

Brown has gone from top 35 placings at Major Taylor 'Cross Cup as a 10-year-old to US men's 17-18 junior national champion. This season at age 17 was a breakout year for the Indiana native, earning six regular-season wins in the US, going runner-up for junior men at both US Cyclocross Series and Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships and riding to his first top 20 at a World Cup (Flamanville in November). In the new calendar year, he then finished as the top US junior men's rider at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships with 16th place.

With the 'cross season melting away in the approach to spring, Brown is back to classes at Hamilton Southeastern High School to finish his junior year. He's done with junior racing and spoke to Cyclingnews about a move to the U23 division, how he would like to develop like Dutch rider Tibor Del Grosso, silver medalist in the elite division of Cyclo-cross Worlds at just 22, and next steps to continue his education.

Ethan Brown rides his red Diamondback bike in a triathlon (Image credit: Ethan Brown)

Cyclingnews: Tell us about where you grew up in the US and how you fell in love with cycling.

Ethan Brown: Prior to my discovery of cyclo-cross, I was introduced to cycling through a junior triathlon race series. I was always an active kid, tried all the typical sports of the community - soccer, baseball, gymnastics, wrestling, even had a small career in break dancing at some point, but never seemed to feel at home with these sports.

My mom, on a whim, signed me up for a summer series of triathlons. I loved it so much, I quickly told her I needed a better bike. The search began, a red Diamondback was found, and in the process so was Midwest Devo. With my arms draped over the velodrome walls watching practice or racing, I turned and said, "I want to do this".

I joined Midwest Devo, and really just never looked back. Midwest Devo really emphasizes the importance in the younger years of having fun while riding your bike. I found friends, bikes, trails, and we rode as much and as often as we could. I was probably a bit late to the game as compared to others with actual planned training schedules and coaching.

CN: What do you enjoy most about cyclo-cross and what has been your favourite US race?

EB: Over the many years of racing and being on a team, I have realized that I think I love all the bike skills you learn in cyclo-cross. I have always been one to love a good challenge, and cyclo-cross always seemed to provide that for me. When I was younger, I remember one of my only goals at Trek CX Cup was to be able to ride up the log steps. Trek CX Cup was actually one of the first big races that I traveled to, and I don't think I have missed a year since we started going.

(Image credit: Ethan Brown)

CN: ⁠You've raced primarily for Midwest NXT and attended 'cross camps in 2023 and 2024 in Montana with EuroCrossAcademy. What else do you attribute to your breakout performances this season, winning the US men's junior cyclo-cross title?

EB: My favorite highlight of the last couple years is the training camps we do every year at my teammate's cabin in Brown County, Indiana. We camp, have a fire, build trails and jumps, and ride lots of miles on the gravel of Hoosier National Forest.

Looking back over the years, I love how many people that I have gotten to meet all over the US and the world. I travel with my teammates' families a lot, and at some point we all just blend together into one extended family. This extended family that surrounds me with support, friendship, and guidance is what drives me.

Of course, my national championship win is a big highlight. It was many years in the making, but really a part of my daily thoughts and training for 12 months. I still have a hard time putting into words how that one felt, but I replay the memory frequently. I have met so many people throughout this process that have contributed to my success.

CN: You have now competed at Cyclo-cross Worlds twice as a junior. What made racing in Hulst for Team USA special this season?

EB: My mom, sister, and aunt were all in Hulst this year for Worlds - I knew my mom was coming but my sister and aunt actually surprised me. My teammate was also in Hulst, and his entire family was there too cheering us both on. I know my grandma was up watching on FloBikes, along with teammates and friends that I have grown up riding and traveling with. The amount of texts and messages I got after the race was amazing, knowing that even if people weren't up watching, they were following along on social media. I'm pretty focused on my routine before races, but once the race was over I could really take in all the support people were giving. I have raced at Hulst once before, and really like the technical aspect of this course.

CN: Tell us about the race itself, and what you recall doing differently than 2024.

EB: Starting the race, I envisioned myself in a tunnel, being catapulted forward. My favorite part of the race was when I passed three riders on one of the downhills. My coach saw it and said it was pretty crazy!

I honestly am so much in the zone when I am racing, I don't really hear the crowds too much. I did hear a few familiar voices yelling a couple times though. But after, I had a chance to really soak up the crowd vibe and watch the men's elite race for a while before I left. The crowds are definitely so different in the US, and I love how hyped everyone gets in Europe.

The junior men's peloton makes the climb at Hulst course for 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

CN: ⁠⁠Who have been your role models in the sport of cycling growing up? What do you appreciate about that person/people?

EB: When I was younger, I really looked up to a lot of the older riders on Midwest Devo and wanted to ride just like them. Now that I'm older, I look up to Tibor Del Grosso. When I watch him ride, he seems very calm and in control, and like his bike is just a part of him. His whole body is still except his legs are moving. He just seems to be very focused and determined. I guess he just looks cool to me when he rides.

CN: You move out of the junior division in the fall so do you have any goals at a new level?

EB: Moving up to U23 is going to be a challenge, but like I said before, I love a good challenge. I really feel like I am ready for this next step. I haven't set any specific goals yet, but a call soon to my coach is probably on the books. You can find me as I continue my cycling journey with Midwest NXT.

CN: What other objectives have you set for yourself in 2026, off the bike?

EB: I have also started my college search, planning a trip to Colorado for spring break but also plan to look locally too. It's pretty set though that I want to continue competing at a high level hopefully on a collegiate team. When I'm not training, I love to do anything outdoors. I've been skiing a couple times since I have been home from Worlds, and I also love to camp and ride my scooter.