Unibet Rose Rockets terminate Giovanni Carboni's contract following biological passport suspension

Italian had been provisionally suspended by the UCI in September

LAIGUEGLIA, ITALY - MARCH 05: Giovanni Carboni of Italy and Team Unibet Tietema Rockets crosses the finish line during the 62nd Trofeo Laigueglia 2025 a 197km one day race from Laigueglia to Laigueglia on March 05, 2025 in Laigueglia, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Giovanni Carboni in action at the 2025 Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unibet Rose Rockets have announced that they have terminated Giovanni Carboni's contract following the Italian racer's suspension from racing in September.

Thirty-year-old Carboni had been part of the French squad in 2025 after joining from Japanese Continental squad JCL Team Ukyo. He was provisionally suspended by the UCI on September 11 over "unexplained abnormalities" in his biological passport dating to the 2024 season.

Portuguese racer António Carvalho was also provisionally suspended last month, while Frenchman Franck Bonnamour was handed a four-year ban in August.

