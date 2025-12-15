Unibet Rose Rockets terminate Giovanni Carboni's contract following biological passport suspension

Unibet Rose Rockets have announced that they have terminated Giovanni Carboni's contract following the Italian racer's suspension from racing in September.

Thirty-year-old Carboni had been part of the French squad in 2025 after joining from Japanese Continental squad JCL Team Ukyo. He was provisionally suspended by the UCI on September 11 over "unexplained abnormalities" in his biological passport dating to the 2024 season.

His team, then known as Unibet Tietema Rockets, swiftly confirmed that they had also suspended him. Now, two months on, Unibet have announced the termination of Carboni's deal, stating that he had violated team principles regarding transparency and loyalty.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to terminate our collaboration with Giovanni Carboni early," the team announced on Saturday evening.

"The decision follows notification received on September 11, 2025, regarding a provisional suspension issued by the UCI for facts pending investigation prior to his arrival on our team on January 1, 2025. Upon receiving this information, we initiated a dialogue with the rider.

"Notwithstanding the presumption of innocence regarding the UCI matter, our internal review confirmed a violation of the rider's duty of transparency and loyalty."

The team went on to underline their status as a member of the Movement For Credible Cycling (MPCC), noting that their decision stands in line with their own values, regardless of the UCI's eventual decision.

"While this decision stands apart from UCI's disciplinary process, it underlines our uncompromising commitment to integrity, transparency and open communication, in line with our values and our status as an MPCC member."

Carboni's provisional suspension is one of a flurry of recent biological passport cases in cycling, including that of now ex-Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer Oier Lazkano, who was suspended at the end of October over biological passport abnormalities dating back to his time before joining the team.

Portuguese racer António Carvalho was also provisionally suspended last month, while Frenchman Franck Bonnamour was handed a four-year ban in August.