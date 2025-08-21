Now-retired Franck Bonnamour banned for four years due to an 'unexplained abnormality' in Athlete Biological Passport

French cyclist's ban to span from February 5, 2024, to February 4, 2028

Franck Bonnamour in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has handed now-retired cyclist Franck Bonnamour a four-year ban due to an 'unexplained abnormality' in his Athlete Biological Passport dating back to 2022.

The UCI confirmed the decision in a press release issued on Thursday, which stated that the suspension would be backdated to begin February 5, 2024, and will remain enforced until February 4, 2028.

However, it was earlier reported that Bonnamour's case was based on a test taken during the penultimate stage of the 2022 Tour de France – when Bonnamour is claimed to have been suffering COVID-19 symptoms and dehydration – and an out-of-competition test from October 2018.

