Portuguese veteran suspended by UCI in another case of unexplained abnormalities in Athlete Biological Passport

António Carvalho, 36, most recently rode for Continental team Feirense-Beeceler and is a three-time Volta a Portugal stage winner

Antonio Carvalho racing for Efapel back in 2021
Antonio Carvalho racing for Efapel back in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has provisionally suspended another rider due to unexplained abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), Portugal's António Carvalho, in 2018, 2023 and 2024.

Ferreira follows on from similar ABP-related suspensions, a week after Spanish Classics specialist Oier Lazkano and less than two months after Italian rider Giovanni Carboni were also suspended.

The 36-year-old Portuguese rider rode for several teams before violating the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, and in the years in question, he raced for W52/FC Porto and ABTF Betão-Feirense, with the latter being the team he raced for in 2025 as Feirense-Beeceler.

