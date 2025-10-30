Classics specialist Oier Lazkano suspended, loses Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe contract over Biological Passport values

Spaniard who has not raced since April 'provisionally suspended' by UCI

VILA REAL SANTO ANTONIO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 21 Oier Lazkano of Spain and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe prior to the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 3 a 1835km stage from Vila Real Santo Antonio to Tavira on February 21 2025 in Vila Real Santo Antonio Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Oier Lazkano during the 2025 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oier Lazkano, who showed promise as a Classics rider with podiums in Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2023 and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in 2024, has been provisionally suspended and has lost his position with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe over abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Lazkano's ABP case is the second to be announced in the last two months after Giovanni Carboni (Unibet Tietema Rockets) was provisionally suspended in September.

The UCI announced on Thursday that Lazkano was provisionally suspended for "unexplained abnormalities" in 2022, 2023, and 2024 – the years he spent racing for the Movistar Team. During that time, Lazkano won the Clásica Jaén (2024), a stage and the overall classification of the Boucles de la Mayenne (2023), and a stage of the Tour de Wallonie (2022).

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe distanced themselves from Lazkano in an announcement, stating, "We confirm that Oier Lazkano will no longer be part of our team. This follows the decision of the UCI to provisionally suspend him. The matter concerns the seasons 2022-2024 – a time before he joined our team."

