Unibet Tietema Rockets rider suspended for 'unexplained abnormalities' in Athlete Biological Passport

By published

Team announces suspension of Italian rider Giovanni Carboni with immediate effect

LAIGUEGLIA, ITALY - MARCH 05: Giovanni Carboni of Italy and Team Unibet Tietema Rockets crosses the finish line during the 62nd Trofeo Laigueglia 2025 a 197km one day race from Laigueglia to Laigueglia on March 05, 2025 in Laigueglia, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian rider Giovanni Carboni (Unibet Tietema Rockets) has been provisionally suspended following 'unexplained abnormalities' in his Athlete Biological Passport dating back to 2024.

The Athlete Biological Passport monitors riders' biological markers to indirectly reveal the effects of doping, rather than detecting the doping substance itself.

Other low-level pros have been suspended in recent years as part of a Portuguese investigation, including Luís Mendoça, Luís Fernandes (Radio Popular-Boavista), Venceslau Fernandes (APHotels & Resorts/Tavira), Nuno Meireles, Luís Gomes (Kelly-Simoles-UDO), and Federico Figueiredo.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.