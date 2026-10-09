ITA confirms 12-month ban for Kyrylo Tsarenko after three whereabouts failures

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Ukrainian cyclist already back racing after serving ban from July 2025 to June 2026

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Kyrylo Tsarenko of Ukraine and Team Solution Tech NIPPO Rali leads the breakaway during the 105th Tre Valli Varesine 2026 a 196.1km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 06, 2026 in Busto Varese, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Kyrylo Tsarenko leads an attack at the 2026 Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Getty Images)

The International Testing Agency (ITA) have announced that Ukrainian racer Kyrylo Tsarenko has accepted a 12-month suspension from racing after committing an anti-doping rule violation.

Tsarenko was suspended from racing after three instances of late submission of whereabouts filings within a 12-month period.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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