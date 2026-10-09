ITA confirms 12-month ban for Kyrylo Tsarenko after three whereabouts failures

The International Testing Agency (ITA) have announced that Ukrainian racer Kyrylo Tsarenko has accepted a 12-month suspension from racing after committing an anti-doping rule violation.

Tsarenko was suspended from racing after three instances of late submission of whereabouts filings within a 12-month period.

His period of ineligibility runs from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, and he already resumed racing for Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali back in July. He has since raced the Sibiu Tour, several .2 races in Turkey, and a host of races in Italy, including the Coppa Sabatini, Giro d'Abruzzo, Tre Valli Varesine, and Gran Piemonte.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"The ITA reports that cyclist Kyrylo Tsarenko has agreed to the consequences for his ADRV under Article 2.4 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules (UCI ADR)," the ITA announced on Thursday.

"Following three instances of late submission of whereabouts filings, which resulted in three filing failures within a 12-month period, the ITA and Kyrylo Tsarenko have reached an agreement on consequences in relation to the ADRV.

"The Rider did not challenge the ADRV and agreed with the consequences proposed by the ITA on behalf of the UCI, namely a one-year period of ineligibility and disqualification of results. Accordingly, the case was resolved via an agreement on consequences."

Tsarenko continued racing to end the 2025 season, taking in 19 race days including the Czech Tour, several Italian one-day races, and the UEC European Championships road race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, all of those results have now been wiped out as a result of the year-long suspension, while he was held out of racing for the first half of the 2026 season before returning at the Sibiu Tour, where he finished sixth.

"Considering that the rider was serving a provisional suspension, which he accepted on a voluntary basis pending the proceedings, the rider’s period of ineligibility ended on 30 June 2026. All the rider’s competitive results obtained from 1 July 2025 until 3 December 2025 are disqualified, including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes," the ITA announced.

"No party with a right of appeal has challenged the decision before the Appeals Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The case is therefore final.

"The ITA will not comment further on this case."