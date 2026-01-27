Polti VisitMalta rider provisionally suspended by UCI and team after adverse finding in anti-doping test

Colombian racer German Dario Gómez has been provisionally suspended by the UCI and by his team, Polti VisitMalta, following his positive test in an anti-doping control.

According to a UCI statement Gómez returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for an anabolic steroid, Boldenone, and one of its metabolites – a substance produced during metabolism – in a sample collected during an out-of-competition test on December 28, 2025.

The UCI also indicated that, as is standard procedure, "the rider has been provisionally suspended and has the right to request the analysis of the B sample."

In turn, Polti VisitMalta then produced their own statement, pointing out they, too, had provisionally suspended the rider from his contract.

"In adherence to this policy and the UCI’s decision, we have also suspended the rider’s contract, and he will be excluded from all team activities pending the resolution of the proceedings," the team said.

Originally produced for use on horses, Boldenone is reportedly very similar to testosterone in its composition.

Gómez, 24, turned pro for the small Colombian Continental outfit Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW Bicicletas-Shimano in 2022 prior to moving up a league to the Pro Team Polti-Kometa in 2024. His contract with the team runs out at the end of this season.

Fourth in the Giro NextGen in 2023, Gómez has few standout results to date after moving into the ranks of the professionals, with one of the best so far sixth place overall in the Tour of Türkiye last year. He was also sixth in last year's Colombian National Time Trial Championships.

In December 2025, Gómez was hit by a driver when training, with the Colombian suffering several fractures as a result.

Gómez was training in Santa Rosa de Viterbo in Boyacá, Colombia, on December 5 when he was hit by a van driver. He suffered fractures to his left clavicle and the first metacarpal of his left hand as a result of the collision. As a result, he missed a team training camp in Spain.

Back in 2019, Gómez also briefly hit the cycling headlines in the World Championships junior road race when he was forced to advance on foot, in tears, after being stranded with a mechanical problem.