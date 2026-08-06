Four-year ban for Giovanni Carboni in biological passport doping case

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Italian suspended through 2029

Giovanni Carboni pictured at the finish of a race
Giovanni Carboni (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has handed a four-year suspension to Italian Giovanni Carboni after deeming abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) to be an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Thursday.

"A review of the rider's haematological biological passport by the Athlete Passport Management Unit returned an Adverse Passport Finding for abnormalities in the values of the blood ABP," the ITA press release stated.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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