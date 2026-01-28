'The most complicated day of my life as a sportsman' – Germán Darío Gómez firmly denies doping following positive test for anabolic steroid used mainly on livestock

Colombian Germán Darío Gómez has posted a full-blown defence of his innocence after news broke earlier this week of his suspension for Boldenone, a banned anabolic steroid used principally on livestock.

The Polti VisitMalta racer, 24, tested positive for the substance following an out-of-competition test on December 28 in Colombia.

Gómez was suspended by both the UCI and his team pending a definitive verdict on the case. As with any case of suspected doping, Gómez can request to have his 'B' sample tested, and it is not clear yet whether he will do so.

Meanwhile, the Colombian racer, who was recovering from a bad crash at the time of the test after being hit by a driver while training, has used an Instagram post to insist on his innocence.

"Today could be the most complicated of my life as a rider," he wrote in an open letter on Instagram.

"But in the midst of the total surprise and uncertainty created by a result which does not fit with my mindset as a high-performance athlete, I can only assure you that behaviour, both in and outside racing itself, has always been both exemplary and transparent [clean]."

Recounting how the actual test happened, he said that "On December 28, during my period of inactivity because of an operation on my collarbone, I had a routine control. I was notified of the result in the morning of January 27 that I had an adverse analytical finding for Boldenone, a substance which, according to scientific criteria, is used in livestock farming to improve both physical agility and an increase in weight and muscle mass.

"Cycling has given me everything, it's been the central pillar of my life. For that reason, I've never considered malpractice to obtain an advantage. It's never been, nor will it be, the route to obtain an objective.

"During my career, all my achievements and successes have been the product of discipline, dedication and the effort that a sport demanded by a sport for which I have profound respect."

From hereon, Gómez said, he would fight to clear his name, prove his innocence and continue his career. He also expressed thanks to Polti VisitMalta "for their trust and support over the years."

"I regret very much the situation we're in," he concluded, "but not without underlining my dedication to clean sport, a belief I've been educated in and which has been with me all my career."