'The most complicated day of my life as a sportsman' – Germán Darío Gómez firmly denies doping following positive test for anabolic steroid used mainly on livestock

News
By published

Polti VisitMalta racer posts impassioned defense of innocence following provisional suspension by team and UCI

Germán Darío Gómez leads a break at the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos
Germán Darío Gómez leads a break at the 2024 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian Germán Darío Gómez has posted a full-blown defence of his innocence after news broke earlier this week of his suspension for Boldenone, a banned anabolic steroid used principally on livestock.

The Polti VisitMalta racer, 24, tested positive for the substance following an out-of-competition test on December 28 in Colombia.

Gómez was suspended by both the UCI and his team pending a definitive verdict on the case. As with any case of suspected doping, Gómez can request to have his 'B' sample tested, and it is not clear yet whether he will do so.

From hereon, Gómez said, he would fight to clear his name, prove his innocence and continue his career. He also expressed thanks to Polti VisitMalta "for their trust and support over the years."

TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.