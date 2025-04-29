Sean Kelly Classics Column: Tadej Pogačar will already be thinking about how he can win Paris-Roubaix next year

Significant collective improvement in Classics by Pogačar's team also helping Slovenian star dominate one-day racing

Watching Tadej Pogačar riding away from the opposition towards victory on Sunday, I remembered how doing the Ardennes Double - winning Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in one season - used to be seen as an epic achievement in itself. But it just shows how good he has been across the whole Spring Classics that when Pogačar became the first rider to win both Flèche and Liège since Alejandro Valverde in 2017 this weekend, his 'doing the double' has barely been noticed. Instead, it's all part of a much bigger, even more amazing, picture.

Another element of Pogačar's success that hasn't been mentioned so often - and once again, maybe Pogačar doing so brilliantly individually has something to do with it - is how collectively his team have taken a big step forward in the Classics this year.

