Spectator who threw bidon at Mathieu van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix hands himself in to Belgian police

Eventual race winner was struck in the face by a water bottle 33km from the finish amid solo effort

The spectator who threw a bidon at Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) during Paris-Roubaix on Sunday has handed himself in to the Flemish police, according to a report in Nieuwsblad.

The incident occurred whilst Van der Poel was soloing towards victory, with a spectator on the side of the road appearing to throw a yellow bottle at the Dutch rider, striking him in the face 33km from the finish.

