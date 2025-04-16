Tadej Pogačar 'bears the closest resemblance to old warriors like me and Merckx' – Bernard Hinault

Former French great argues Pogačar's rivalry with Mathieu van der Poel and others is massively beneficial for cycling

2025 Paris-Roubaix: Tadej Pogačar leads Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former French cycling great Bernard Hinault has heaped praise on Tadej Pogačar for his Classics rivalry with Mathieu van der Poel and the Slovenian's racing strategies in general, saying they have brought a timely breath of fresh air to the sport.

Speaking during the presentation of the 'Super-size' 2027 World Championships in Sallanches, the five-time Tour de France champion told L'Équipe he believed that racing had become far more interesting as a result of Pogačar's presence, both in Paris-Roubaix and other events.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

