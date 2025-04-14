Sean Kelly's Classics Column: Only a mistake cost Tadej Pogačar in Paris-Roubaix – he'll be back to win soon

By published

The nine-time Monument winner reflects on Van der Poel's win, a costly mistake from Pogačar, and what Ferrand-Prévot's win means for the rest of the season

Paris-Roubaix composite image of Sean Kelly and Tadej Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel (Getty Images)
Paris-Roubaix: Composite image of Sean Kelly and Tadej Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images/Shutterstock)

So much happened in the 2025 edition of Paris-Roubaix, but the biggest one was undoubtedly Tadej Pogačar's mistake and crash. Without it, I think he could have won because Mathieu van der Poel's mechanical proved that anything could still happen.

Of course, it was always going to be hard for Pogačar to beat Van der Poel in that one-on-one situation because he would have had to have shaken him off before the sprint in the velodrome. Still, if Pogačar had been there when Van der Poel had his mechanical, he would have won the race. The world champion would have dug deep and got into time trial mode, and when you're out front in Roubaix, even if you're dying, you can still pull something out.

Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly

"King Kelly", the greatest Irish cyclist to have graced the peloton, brought the Emerald Isle to the fore alongside compatriot Stephen Roche in the 1980s. Points winner at the Tour de France four times, GC in the 1988 Vuelta, and a record-breaking seven consecutive wins at Paris-Nice feature during his glittering career – alongside double victories at Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.