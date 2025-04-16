'How could I be so stupid?' – Remorseful spectator who threw bidon at Mathieu van der Poel apologises after Paris-Roubaix incident

'I am so happy that he crossed the finish line first' says Belgian man to Het Laatste Nieuws as he tells story for the first time

Mathieu van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix 2025
Mathieu van der Poel during Paris-Roubaix 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The spectator who threw a bidon at Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and struck him in the face during his Paris-Roubaix solo victory has apologised to the Dutchman, telling his story of the incident for the first time.

His action was caught by TV cameras 33km from the finish in Roubaix, with Van der Poel flinching but staying on his bike, before describing it post-race as "like a stone hitting my face" and "attempted manslaughter."

