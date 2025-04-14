Gallery: Pain faces of Paris-Roubaix from inside the historic velodrome

All the best pictures from the finish of the men's and women's races from the 2025 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Will Jones)
While I am a tech journalist by job title, what I really like doing is flying free with my camera when my tech spotting is all done for the day. No other race provides an opportunity to capture the pain that professional cyclists endure like Paris-Roubaix, and so, once I'd polished off my women's tech gallery and my men's tech gallery on consecutive days, I was free to roam around the centre of the velodrome to capture whatever caught my eye.
Last year I took you inside the Roubaix showers. That's a fun gallery too if you're curious about sport's strangest hall of fame, but it was too much of a scrum this year, given it was Tadej Pogačar's first visit.
Without further ado, he's a load of cyclists looking anywhere from elated to utterly wrecked. I hope you enjoy it.
