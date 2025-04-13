The highs and lows of Paris-Roubaix: Rory Townsend makes the break for Q36.5 as Joey Pidcock rolls in last

By published

Doug Ryder's squad experienced all the emotions at the Hell of the North

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 13: (L-R)Rory Townsend of Ireland and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility compete passing through the Artres a Famars cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 122nd Paris - Roubaix 2025 a 259.2km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 13, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Rory Townsend in the day's early break at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

There are few races than at Paris-Roubaix where people show as much appreciation for the first rider across the finish line as the last.

The final lap bell had been put away, fans were heading towards the exits, and hoardings were being dismantled. Yet as a gendarme's whistle signalled the imminent arrival of a rider - something that hadn't happened for the previous 20 minutes when Visma-Lease a Bike's Niklas Behrens rode into the velodrome - people stopped, turned and showed their appreciation to Q36.5 Pro Cycling's Joey Pidcock.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.