For the love of Paris-Roubaix – Girmay, Dygert and every Hell of the North finisher emotional after making it to the velodrome

'I have pain everywhere but it's a beautiful race' says Biniam Girmay as he achieves best-ever finish for an African male rider

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 13/04/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Paris Roubaix, France - Unibet Tietema Rockets.
Two Unibet Tietema Rockets riders share a moment after making it to the Roubaix Velodrome (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

In the Roubaix Velodrome riders collapsed on the grass after surviving the Hell of the North, the joy of finishing Paris-Roubaix just about equalling the lactic acid and pain in their legs and battered bodies.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Mathieu van der Poel won alone and got to raise the cobblestone trophy but everyone who crossed the finish line had 'won' their own personal battle and could somehow savour a personal success.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

