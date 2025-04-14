UCI, Alpecin-Deceuninck to pursue bidon thrower 'so that such behaviour is severely punished'

Mathieu van der Poel's team: 'misbehaviour of a few individuals can have far-reaching consequences'

Mathieu van der Poel with a look of determination while riding to victory in Paris-Roubaix with fans shouting in the background
Mathieu van der Poel fuelled by anger after being struck in the face with a bidon thrown by a spectator during Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following an incident during the 2025 Paris-Roubaix in which Mathieu van der Poel was struck in the face by a full bidon thrown by a roadside spectator, the UCI and Van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck team have issued statements saying they will pursue punishment for the man.

Van der Poel was riding solo en route to victory over sector 8, Templeuve - Moulin-de-Vertain, with 33km to go when the spectator tossed a Visma-Lease a Bike bidon into his path, striking him with a glancing blow in the face.

