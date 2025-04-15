'People who behave like that are not welcome' – Van Aert and Pogačar show solidarity with Mathieu van der Poel after bidon-throwing incident

'We want fans to be passionate, but there is no room for aggression or unwanted behaviour like we saw on Sunday' says world champion

Pogačar, Van der Poel and Van Aert racing at the Tour of Flanders 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) have expressed solidarity with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in pursuit of greater rider safety at races after the Dutchman was struck in the face by a bidon thrown by a spectator at Paris-Roubaix.

The incident occurred 33km from the finish as Van der Poel rode solo to victory ahead of Pogačar after the world champion crashed out of contention for the win. The Dutchman was seen recoiling from the impact on the TV broadcast, describing it as "like a stone hitting my face" and "attempted manslaughter".

