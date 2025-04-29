'I don't think I can do this every Spring' - Tadej Pogačar plays down expectations for repeat Classics season stunner in 2026 and beyond

By published

Slovenian first rider ever to finish on six Monument podiums in succession

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025: Tadej Pogačar en route to victory
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025: Tadej Pogačar en route to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

'An Absolute Monarchy - one of the Greatest Classics Campaigns in History' was how L'Équipe titled its front page report on Tadej Pogačar's one-day track record this Spring following his latest victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège last weekend, and a series of raw data on his performances, also published by the newspaper on Monday, showed that the dramatic headline was anything but unjustified. 

It's relatively well-known that securing nine Monuments – one more than archrival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – now puts Pogačar on an equal footing with such all-time greats as Fausto Coppi, Sean Kelly, Costante Girardengo and equal third in the all-time ranking behind Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck, too. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.