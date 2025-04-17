Silvan Dillier avoids injury after Paris-Roubaix crash with Visma-Lease A Bike mechanic

By published

Post-race bulletin stated that Swiss rider had suffered a fracture to his right hand in the fall on the fifth cobbled sector

Swiss Silvan Dillier of Alpecin-Deceuninck pictured during the reconnaissance of the track of this year&#039;s one-day cycling race Paris-Roubaix, around Roubaix, France, Friday 11 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Silvan Dillier pictured during a recon ride ahead of the 2025 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swiss racer Silvan Dillier has revealed that he escaped serious injury after a nasty crash with a Visma-Lease A Bike mechanic during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was part of Mathieu van der Poel's triumphant support squad at the Hell of the North, but he didn't make it to the finish after colliding with the mechanic on an early cobbled sector.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

