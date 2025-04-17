Silvan Dillier avoids injury after Paris-Roubaix crash with Visma-Lease A Bike mechanic

Swiss racer Silvan Dillier has revealed that he escaped serious injury after a nasty crash with a Visma-Lease A Bike mechanic during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was part of Mathieu van der Poel's triumphant support squad at the Hell of the North, but he didn't make it to the finish after colliding with the mechanic on an early cobbled sector.

The Visma mechanic was in the process of putting a bike on the roof of the team car, stepping out into the space on he side of the car when Dillier passed at high speed. The former Paris-Roubaix runner-up was left with nowhere to go, collided with the mechanic and hit the ground hard.

A post-race medical bulletin provided by Paris-Roubaix organisers ASO stated that Dillier was one of several injured riders across the men's and women's races during the weekend.

The bulletin claimed Dillier had suffered a right hand fracture, but in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Dillier said he had avoided any major injuries.

"Many of you have seen the footage of my crash at Paris-Roubaix. it looked really dramatic and there was speculation about injuries like a broken hand or finger. I am relieved to share that, fortunately, nothing is broken and I'm feeling well," Dillier said.

"In such a chaotic race like Paris-Roubaix, we were really lucky it didn't turn out worse. And I appreciate the message and sincere apology from the Visma-Lease A Bike mechanic.

"Thank you for all your support and kind messages and I want to wish you a peaceful and happy Easter holidays."

Dillier's departure from the race on the fifth cobbled sector of the day at Vertain didn't prevent his team from celebrating victory in Roubaix, however. Mathieu van der Poel soloed 38km to the finish and a third Roubaix victory after a Tadej Pogačar crash left him alone at the front of the race.

The Tour de Romandie (April 29-May 4) is slated to be Dillier's next race outing, though he didn't confirm whether he'll start the race in the video update.