Paris-Roubaix medical updates – From fractures for Ballerini and a bloodied face for Küng to lucky escapes for Theuns and Ferguson

Küng arrives at the velodrome after battling to the finish with a bloodied face, as the aftermath of an early crash is shown on Mohorič's elbow

The excitement of the cobbles is what makes the race, but the brutal side of that equation is the crashes that come both on, and in anticipation of, those iconic pavé sectors at Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

This year was no exception with crashes across both races, though the dampness of roads at the start of the men’s edition seemed to add an extra degree of difficulty during the early stages of the race.

While many who fell, including women's winner Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and men's runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), were quickly back on the bike and chasing, others were not so fortunate.

The medical reports have been filtering out since this race with good news for some and not such good news for others. For a summary of the team and rider statements read on.

Paris-Roubaix men

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)

Stefan Küng actually made it over the line in 43rd place but there was no mistaking that he had fallen as he crossed the line in Roubaix with a badly scraped and blood-covered nose and chin, a banged up knee and blood spattered over his skin and jersey.

Küng went down in the corner of a cobbled sector 15km from the finish, scraping his face along the ground in the process.

"Stefan Küng, injured in the face, had to have stitches after the race," said the team in a statement.

Lidl-Trek's Mathias Vacek suffered a similar cut to his face after crashing on the same corner as Küng, but he too managed to finish the race with a bloodied eye.

Lidl-Trek's Vacek battles on with a bloodied face (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana)

Davide Ballerini couldn’t continue the race after he was left with pain in the wrist after a crash, that XDS Astana outlined occured when he collided with a spectator who stepped onto the course when he was returning to the peloton.

His troubles started when a soigneur stepped into his path in the feed zone and forced him to take evasive action, causing his tyre to come off the rim. After changing bikes, he tried to chase back on and crash out of the race.



"Medical examination revealed that Davide Ballerini has fractures of the hamate and trapezium bones in his left wrist. Currently, he is undergoing a surgery," said XDS Astana in a statement on social media.

Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)

At just under 140km to go there was a crash of about ten riders at the back of the peloton including Edward Theuns and, having fallen heavily, he abandoned the race. It originally looked like his injuries were going to be more serious, with the Belgian leaving the race in a neck brace, however, he posted a more positive update hours after the race.

"The classics season ended with a visit to the hospital," said Theuns in an Instagram post. "Luckily nothing is broken and it's just bruises and whiplash... but it's always painfull to not be able to finish Paris-Roubaix."

Albert Torres and Manlio Moro (Movistar)

There was good news and bad news from Movistar as while Albert Torres didn’t fare too badly from his fall early in the race it was a different matter for Manlio Moro who fell with more than 180km to go.

"After the tests carried out this afternoon: Albert Torres has superficial wounds, but is fine. Manlio Moro suffers a fracture in the fifth metacarpal of his right hand that will require surgery," said the team in a statement.

Overall, however, it was a disastrous race for the Spanish team, with none of their seven starters in the men's race finishing the 259km.

Julius van den Berg (Picnic PostNL)

There were a number of crashes among the Picnic PostNL team including Julius van den Berg, who had made it into the reduced peloton of around 40 after the first few cobbled sectors along with a number of his teammates. "However, that’s when things turned sour for the team," said Picnic PostNL before outlining a number of crashes including one which led to Van den Berg’s abandon.

The medical communique from ASO confirmed it was a broken collarbone for Van den Berg, who also posted an image of his x-ray on his Instagram story. "Some bad luck with this crash... Hope to recover well and be ready for the summer," he said.

Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal-Quickstep)

Ayco Bastiaens crashed in the early stages of the race, coming down along with a group of riders including Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Riley Pickrell (Israel-Premier Tech) and Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike).

"The 28-year-old Belgian, who was riding his second Monument of the season after Milano-Sanremo, was immediately taken to the hospital, where the scans revealed the fracture," said Soudal-Quickstep in a media statement. "He will undergo surgery on Monday, at the hospital in Herentals."

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious)

After the crash just mentioned which also involved Bastiaens, Matej Mohorič initially continued on but was ultimately a DNF.

Team Bahrain Victorious said in a medical update that Mohorič "suffered multiple contusions and abrasions in a crash and X-rays confirmed no fractures. He’ll rest and begin physio for a thigh and pelvic contusion."

Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

The official medical bulletin released by the race also confirmed that one of race winner Mathieu van der Poel's teammates, Silvan Dillier, crashed and suffered a fracture to his right hand after completing his work on the front for the Dutchman in the early stages.

Paris-Roubaix women

Cat Ferguson (Movistar)

Cat Ferguson was one of two British eighteen-year-olds lining up at the race for Movistar, Carys Lloyd being the other, but unfortunately, Ferguson didn’t make it to the velodrome in Roubaix on her debut, after coming down heavily on the Tilloy à Sars-et-Rosières sector of cobbles.



"After her fall in the race Cat Ferguson was treated by the team doctor," said the team on social media. "She suffers some bumps and bruises, but no serious injuries."

Marte Berg Edseth (Uno-X Mobility)

Uno-X Mobility's Marte Berg Edseth was forced to abandon the race after crashing alongside Amber Pate (Liv AlUla Jayco) 136km from the finish. Her team confirmed the crash was why she was ultimately a DNF and wished her a speedy recovery, however, did not detail what her injuries were.