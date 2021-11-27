You can currently save on Assos's rarely-discounted range of cycling kit this Black Friday

Black Friday may have been and gone, but that doesn't mean that the deals have stopped, with Black Friday Assos deals still to be found at a number of retailers. The Swiss brand has a name for quality, innovative cycle clothing, but it's always premium priced, so Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up discounted Assos for the price you'll usually pay for less prestigious brands.

We've looked out the best Black Friday Assos deals across the online retailers and where possible looked for clothing available in more than one size, although as usual, there tends to be more available in the smaller and larger sizes than for mediums. As a brand in high demand, the stock tends to be low too.

Assos Black Friday quick deals highlights:

Best Black Friday Assos deals

Black Friday Assos deals US

Assos SummerGlove S7 | 20% at Competitive Cyclist Assos SummerGlove S7 | 20% at Competitive Cyclist

Was $50.00 | Now $40.00

Assos kit isn't all expensive: you can get these summer mitts for just $40 on offer. There's a lightweight mesh back and well positioned padding on the palms for ride comfort on hot days.

Assos UMA GT Evo Short-Sleeve Jersey - Women's | 54% at Competitive Cyclist Assos UMA GT Evo Short-Sleeve Jersey - Women's | 54% at Competitive Cyclist

Was $119.00 | Now $54.98

There are a few different colour options for the UMA GT Evo women's jersey at Competitive Cyclist, but all in larger sizes. Lightweight and featuring mesh panels, it still gives you UPF35 sun protection. Moosejaw also has the jersey in stock in other sizes, priced at $87.99.

SS.JerseyLaalalai_evo - Women's | up to 66% off at Competitive Cyclist SS.JerseyLaalalai_evo - Women's | up to 66% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $189.00 | Now from $64.96

Made from Assos Stabilizator S7 knitted fabric, this jersey helps keep your core temperature right as you ride in a lightweight package. It's available in a couple of colourways at Competitive Cyclist but only in larger and smaller sizes rather than those in the middle ground.

Assos Fastlane Rock - Women's | up to 56% off at Competitive Cyclist Assos Fastlane Rock - Women's | up to 56% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $169.00 | Now from $74.95

Assos Dual Tex and Push-Pull textiles give the Fastlane Rock excellent moisture management with a more comfort-oriented fit. You still get performance features like raw edged sleeves though.

Assos Assosories rain booties | 20% off at Jenson USA Assos Assosories rain booties | 20% off at Jenson USA

Was $119.00 | Now $95.20

Assos's attention to detail even extends to its overshoes. They are zip-free, relying on the fabric's stretch for a waterproof seal, while an internal membrane stops water getting in through the fabric itself.

Assos Equipe RS Aero | up to 39% off at Competitive Cyclist Assos Equipe RS Aero | up to 39% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $189.00 | Now from $114.98

If you fit a S or XS, Competitive Cyclist has the Equipe RS Aero jersey with a discount. It has Assos's close Aerofit for the best aerodynamics and is made of a super-lightweight wicking fabric for comfort on fast, hot rides.

Assos Mille GT bibshorts | 20% off at Competitive Cyclist Assos Mille GT bibshorts | 20% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $170.00 | Now from $136.00

Assos is famous for the quality of its bib shorts and these Mille GT numbers, designed for long distance rides, include all its best tech. That includes an 8mm thick memory foam seat pad and gradient compressive leg fabric.

Assos Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo | 20% off at Jenson USA Assos Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo | 20% off at Jenson USA

Was $210.00 | Now from $168.00

The Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo is the ideal packable shell for wet weather riding. Made of a 2-layer fabric with a hydrophobic outer, it's windproof and water repellent.

Assos Equipe RS S9 bibshorts | 20% off at Competitive Cyclist Assos Equipe RS S9 bibshorts | 20% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $249.00 | Now from $199.20

The result of 6 years of research, the Equipe RS bibshorts feature a seat pad with two separate wings and crossed straps at the rear in place of a conventional bib to improve air circulation. There are fewer seams too, for a more comfortable, lighter weight design. Competitive Cyclist also has the premium Equipe RSR bibshorts with 20% off, priced at $304.

Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket | 20% off at Jenson USA Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket | 20% off at Jenson USA

Was $319.00 | Now from $255.20

A thermal, insulated softshell fabric gives the Mille GT Winter Jacket great warmth, windproofing and water resistance, to keep you comfortable on your cold weather rides. There's strategically placed lighter weight fabric too to help ensure that you keep comfortable and you get the usual three rear pockets for stowage.

Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Jacket | 20% off at Backcountry Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Jacket | 20% off at Backcountry

Was $325.00 | Now $260.00

Rather than summer kit that's going to sit in a drawer for 6 months, the Assos Equipe RS jacket is something that you'll probably get use of right away. Its technical insulating, breathable fabric and vents to regulate airflow mean that you can fine tune warmth to match the weather.

Black Friday Assos deals UK

Assos Active Wear Cleaner| 29% off at Sigma Sports Assos Active Wear Cleaner| 29% off at Sigma Sports

Was £14.00 | Now £10.00

The performance of Assos's highly technical fabrics relies on proper aftercare. So use the brand's cleaner on your Assos kit - and other brands' clothing - to keep them performing at their best.

Assos women's SS.LaaLaLai Evo jersey | Up to 75% off at Wiggle Assos women's SS.LaaLaLai Evo jersey | Up to 75% off at Wiggle

Was £140.00 | Now from £35.00

Lightweight and super-stretchy, this jersey uses Stabilizator S7 Knit fabric at the rear, which is light but strong and provides cooling. There's a comfortable double layer collar and Sens Classic Tex front fabric for stretch and low weight.

Women's Assos Uma GT gilet | 57% off at Sigma Sports Women's Assos Uma GT gilet | 57% off at Sigma Sports

Was £115.00 | Now from £49.00

A mix of insulating brushed front and rear panels with packability makes the Uma GT gilet a versatile companion for spring and autumn rides. The sides are made of a thinner fabric to avoid overheating and the gilet offers sun protection too.

Women's Assos Habu LaaLaLi Cycling Jacket | up to 65% off at Wiggle Women's Assos Habu LaaLaLi Cycling Jacket | up to 65% off at Wiggle

Was £240.00 | Now from £84.00

A great discount on Assos's legendary quality with this winter cycling jacket, which has a windproof, water-resistant front panel for foul weather comfort, with the cuffs and hems designed to keep the weather out.

Assos Equipe RS Aero SS jersey | 40% off at Sigma Sports Assos Equipe RS Aero SS jersey | 40% off at Sigma Sports

Was £145.00 | Now £87.00

Sigma Sports has this Assos jersey available in loads of size/colour combos, so you'll be able to find one for you. Using Assos's AeroFit panel design, the jersey has a second skin fit for the best aerodynamics and warm weather performance.

Assos Fastlane SS jersey | 30% off at Sigma Sports Assos Fastlane SS jersey | 30% off at Sigma Sports

Was £130.00 | Now £91.00

There's a combination of fabrics used in the Fastlane, with lightweight sleeves and front panel, while the rear is more resilient so that it supports the pockets and provides sun protection. Sigma Sports has the women's Fastlane available too, in a range of sizes and colours, priced at £59.

Assos Equipe RSR bibshorts Assos Equipe RSR bibshorts | 15% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £255.00 | Now £216.75

Assos's pro level Equipe RSR bibshorts pack loads of tech into a lightweight, comfortable pair of shorts. That includes the sophisticated S9 seat pad and ultra-thin elastic yarns to keep weight down while still providing plenty of support. There's Assos's latest bib design with crossed rear straps to provide plenty of support without bulk.

Assos RS Sturmprinz Evo jacket | 30% off at Sigma Sports Assos RS Sturmprinz Evo jacket | 30% off at Sigma Sports

Was £370.00 | Now £259.00

For all day riding in the rain, the Sturmprinz has it all. There are taped seams to keep out water, paired with Assos's usual approach of multiple fabrics: more rain resistant on the front, more breathable on the rear, with slots to get at your pocket contents easily combined with another zipped pocket.

