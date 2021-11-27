You can currently save on Assos's rarely-discounted range of cycling kit this Black Friday
By Paul Norman
The best deals on Assos clothing this Black Friday
Black Friday may have been and gone, but that doesn't mean that the deals have stopped, with Black Friday Assos deals still to be found at a number of retailers. The Swiss brand has a name for quality, innovative cycle clothing, but it's always premium priced, so Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up discounted Assos for the price you'll usually pay for less prestigious brands.
We've looked out the best Black Friday Assos deals across the online retailers and where possible looked for clothing available in more than one size, although as usual, there tends to be more available in the smaller and larger sizes than for mediums. As a brand in high demand, the stock tends to be low too.
If you don't see what you want in Assos and you're after other clothing deals, check out our Black Friday bike deals as well as our Black Friday cycling clothing deals for more, and head to our Black Friday Rapha and Black Friday Castelli roundups too.
Assos Black Friday quick deals highlights:
- Competitive Cyclist: 66% off Women's LaaLaLai Evo jersey |
$189.00$64.96
- Backcountry: 20% off men's Equipe RS SpringFall Jacket |
$325.00$260.00
- Jenson USA: 20% off Assos Assosoires Rain Booties |
$119.00$95.20
- Sigma Sports: 30% off Sturmprinz Evo jacket |
£370.00£259.00
- Wiggle: 75% off Women's LaaLaLai Evo jersey |
£140.00£35.00
- Assos: Up to 50% off various summer and winter kit
Best Black Friday Assos deals
Black Friday Assos deals US
Assos SummerGlove S7 | 20% at Competitive Cyclist
Was $50.00 | Now $40.00
Assos kit isn't all expensive: you can get these summer mitts for just $40 on offer. There's a lightweight mesh back and well positioned padding on the palms for ride comfort on hot days.
Assos UMA GT Evo Short-Sleeve Jersey - Women's | 54% at Competitive Cyclist
Was $119.00 | Now $54.98
There are a few different colour options for the UMA GT Evo women's jersey at Competitive Cyclist, but all in larger sizes. Lightweight and featuring mesh panels, it still gives you UPF35 sun protection. Moosejaw also has the jersey in stock in other sizes, priced at $87.99.
SS.JerseyLaalalai_evo - Women's | up to 66% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $189.00 | Now from $64.96
Made from Assos Stabilizator S7 knitted fabric, this jersey helps keep your core temperature right as you ride in a lightweight package. It's available in a couple of colourways at Competitive Cyclist but only in larger and smaller sizes rather than those in the middle ground.
Assos Fastlane Rock - Women's | up to 56% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $169.00 | Now from $74.95
Assos Dual Tex and Push-Pull textiles give the Fastlane Rock excellent moisture management with a more comfort-oriented fit. You still get performance features like raw edged sleeves though.
Assos Assosories rain booties | 20% off at Jenson USA
Was $119.00 | Now $95.20
Assos's attention to detail even extends to its overshoes. They are zip-free, relying on the fabric's stretch for a waterproof seal, while an internal membrane stops water getting in through the fabric itself.
Assos Equipe RS Aero | up to 39% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $189.00 | Now from $114.98
If you fit a S or XS, Competitive Cyclist has the Equipe RS Aero jersey with a discount. It has Assos's close Aerofit for the best aerodynamics and is made of a super-lightweight wicking fabric for comfort on fast, hot rides.
Assos Mille GT bibshorts | 20% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $170.00 | Now from $136.00
Assos is famous for the quality of its bib shorts and these Mille GT numbers, designed for long distance rides, include all its best tech. That includes an 8mm thick memory foam seat pad and gradient compressive leg fabric.
Assos Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo | 20% off at Jenson USA
Was $210.00 | Now from $168.00
The Mille GT Clima Jacket Evo is the ideal packable shell for wet weather riding. Made of a 2-layer fabric with a hydrophobic outer, it's windproof and water repellent.
Assos Equipe RS S9 bibshorts | 20% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $249.00 | Now from $199.20
The result of 6 years of research, the Equipe RS bibshorts feature a seat pad with two separate wings and crossed straps at the rear in place of a conventional bib to improve air circulation. There are fewer seams too, for a more comfortable, lighter weight design.
Competitive Cyclist also has the premium Equipe RSR bibshorts with 20% off, priced at $304.
Assos Mille GT Winter Jacket | 20% off at Jenson USA
Was $319.00 | Now from $255.20
A thermal, insulated softshell fabric gives the Mille GT Winter Jacket great warmth, windproofing and water resistance, to keep you comfortable on your cold weather rides. There's strategically placed lighter weight fabric too to help ensure that you keep comfortable and you get the usual three rear pockets for stowage.
Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Jacket | 20% off at Backcountry
Was $325.00 | Now $260.00
Rather than summer kit that's going to sit in a drawer for 6 months, the Assos Equipe RS jacket is something that you'll probably get use of right away. Its technical insulating, breathable fabric and vents to regulate airflow mean that you can fine tune warmth to match the weather.
Black Friday Assos deals UK
Assos Active Wear Cleaner| 29% off at Sigma Sports
Was £14.00 | Now £10.00
The performance of Assos's highly technical fabrics relies on proper aftercare. So use the brand's cleaner on your Assos kit - and other brands' clothing - to keep them performing at their best.
Assos women's SS.LaaLaLai Evo jersey | Up to 75% off at Wiggle
Was £140.00 | Now from £35.00
Lightweight and super-stretchy, this jersey uses Stabilizator S7 Knit fabric at the rear, which is light but strong and provides cooling. There's a comfortable double layer collar and Sens Classic Tex front fabric for stretch and low weight.
Women's Assos Uma GT gilet | 57% off at Sigma Sports
Was £115.00 | Now from £49.00
A mix of insulating brushed front and rear panels with packability makes the Uma GT gilet a versatile companion for spring and autumn rides. The sides are made of a thinner fabric to avoid overheating and the gilet offers sun protection too.
Women's Assos Habu LaaLaLi Cycling Jacket | up to 65% off at Wiggle
Was £240.00 | Now from £84.00
A great discount on Assos's legendary quality with this winter cycling jacket, which has a windproof, water-resistant front panel for foul weather comfort, with the cuffs and hems designed to keep the weather out.
Assos Equipe RS Aero SS jersey | 40% off at Sigma Sports
Was £145.00 | Now £87.00
Sigma Sports has this Assos jersey available in loads of size/colour combos, so you'll be able to find one for you. Using Assos's AeroFit panel design, the jersey has a second skin fit for the best aerodynamics and warm weather performance.
Assos Fastlane SS jersey | 30% off at Sigma Sports
Was £130.00 | Now £91.00
There's a combination of fabrics used in the Fastlane, with lightweight sleeves and front panel, while the rear is more resilient so that it supports the pockets and provides sun protection. Sigma Sports has the women's Fastlane available too, in a range of sizes and colours, priced at £59.
Assos Equipe RSR bibshorts | 15% off at Chain Reaction Cycles
Was £255.00 | Now £216.75
Assos's pro level Equipe RSR bibshorts pack loads of tech into a lightweight, comfortable pair of shorts. That includes the sophisticated S9 seat pad and ultra-thin elastic yarns to keep weight down while still providing plenty of support. There's Assos's latest bib design with crossed rear straps to provide plenty of support without bulk.
Assos RS Sturmprinz Evo jacket | 30% off at Sigma Sports
Was £370.00 | Now £259.00
For all day riding in the rain, the Sturmprinz has it all. There are taped seams to keep out water, paired with Assos's usual approach of multiple fabrics: more rain resistant on the front, more breathable on the rear, with slots to get at your pocket contents easily combined with another zipped pocket.
Check out our other Black Friday roundups
- Black Friday bike deals: An overarching pick of the best cycling deals from all categories this Black Friday
- Black Friday bike helmets: Safety on a budget this Black Friday
- Black Friday commuter bikes: Get yourself to work and back on a budget
- Black Friday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks this Black Friday
- Black Friday electric bikes: Power your way to Black Friday savings this November
- Black Friday gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Black Friday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price this Black Friday
- Black Friday Specialized bikes: Black Friday deals on all things Specialized
- Black Friday Trek bikes: Discounts on Trek's range of road and mountain bikes
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Backcountry Black Friday: Deals from one of the USA's biggest outdoor retailers
- Garmin Black Friday: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- GoPro Black Friday: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Oakley Black Friday: Stock up on sunnies and kit from the famous eyewear brand
- Rapha Black Friday: Black Friday deals on the British clothing brand
- Wiggle Black Friday: One of the world's biggest Black Friday cycling sales
- Wahoo Black Friday: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
- Black Friday mountain bike deals: Off-road savings from our sister site, Bike Perfect
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.