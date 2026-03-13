'Not the smartest thing to do' – Wout van Aert rues another missed opportunity at Tirreno-Adriatico

'I reacted too quickly to that late attack from Christen, and I'd already completed my sprint' says Belgian, who finished fifth in Martinsicuro

MARTINSICURO, ITALY - MARCH 12: (L-R) Wout van Aert of Belgium and Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 4 a 213km stage from Tagliacozzo to Martinsicuro / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2026 in Martinsicuro, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Visma-Lease a Bike riders Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert lead the way up the final of stage 4 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert is still searching for his first victory of 2026, with the Belgian coming the closest yet to the win on Thursday's stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

He and his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Matteo Jorgenson worked in tandem late on the hilly 213km stage, with the American often in control of the select lead group at the head of the race on the road to Martinsicuro.

He talked through the final kilometre, noting that he used up valuable energy in reacting to Christen. When Van der Poel went, nobody – even his career-long rival Van Aert – could come close.

'Not the smartest thing to do'

Visma directeur sportif Maarten Wynants revealed that his team had avoided doing the work during the stage by sending Kielich out in the breakaway. That move let other riders, including Jorgenson and Van Aert, save themselves for the final.

That strategy paid off, with Jorgenson able to lead the way up the day's decisive final climb, the steep ramp of Tortoreto. He also pushed the pace down the other side, allowing the group to stay away from the chasers behind, but Van Aert wasn't able to finish off the job.

"Wout really wanted to win and reacted directly into the wind. That wasn't the smartest thing to do," Wynants said, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Mathieu was better, but after that climb, only 10 riders remained [12 made it over with two more joining before the finish – Ed.]. Wout is among the top 10 in the race. That bodes well for the coming weeks."

Visma's attention is likely to turn to Jorgenson in the next two stages of the race, including Friday's hilly finish in Mombaroccio and Saturday's queen stage to Camerino.

The 26-year-old, twice a Paris-Nice champion, currently lies fourth overall in the general classification, 34 seconds down on race leader Giulio Pellizzari.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

