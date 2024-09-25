Wout van Aert taking 'baby steps' in recovery from knee injury that knocked him out of Vuelta a España

By
published

Belgian walks 2.74km without crutches for the first time

Vuelta a España 2024: Wout van Aert
Wout van Aert tried to continue after hurting his knee in a crash during the Vuelta a España but quickly stopped due to the pain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert made one small 'baby step' in his rehabilitation from a knee injury that knocked him out of the Vuelta a España while leading both the points and mountains classification. On Wednesday, he walked 2.74 kilometres with his partner Sarah De Bie and proudly posted his file to Strava.

Van Aert crashed on a wet descent on stage 16 to Lagos de Covadonga on September 3 and suffered a bruised bone near his knee, an injury that called an early end to his season, forcing him to miss the UCI Road World Championships.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.