Where can I find smart bikes and exercise bikes this Black Friday?

It's officially Black Friday, which means we're right at the peak of the Black Friday sales. Therefore, you can be confident that any of the Black Friday exercise bike deals you find right now are likely to be as good a price as they're going to be all weekend, so with that in mind, now is the time to commit if you've been holding out on hitting buy-now.

However, while in some categories there are deals in their tens of thousands, exercise bike deals are a little harder to come by. They are out there, but you just need to know where to look, and that's exactly where we come in. Throughout our month-long spell of toiling through the Black Friday bike deals in order to round up the ones actually worth buying, we've noticed plenty of patterns and learned a thing or two about where to find certain products.

To give you an idea of how popular the exercise bike deals are going to be this Black Friday, last November 27,000 people searched Google for the term 'Black Friday exercise bikes'. So to avoid disappointment, if you see a deal that meets the holy trinity of good, affordable and available, act fast before someone else does.

Having noticed that there aren't all too many exercise bike deals out there, we've decided to round up what we can find, and point you in the direction of where they are.

Where to find smart bikes and exercise bike deals:

When it comes to cycling indoors, there are a few types of solutions. At the budget end of the spectrum is simplistic Spin-style exercise bikes, with a fixed flywheel and a resistance knob near the handlebars. Then as the price grows, the markets diverge. On one side, brands such as Peloton, NordicTrack and Echelon maintain the spin bike aesthetic and functionality but add wireless connectivity to allow you to join live and archive spin classes online. On the other side, smart bikes from brands like Wahoo, Tacx and Stages are aimed more at dedicated 'real-world' cyclists, with connectivity to apps such as Zwift and programs such as SYSTM and TrainerRoad. These take all the technology from turbo trainers but remove the need for the owner to fit their own bike, since the pedals, saddle, handlebars, etc are built-in.

All will enable you to burn off the Thanksgiving turkey and kickstart your New Year's resolution a month early, but the experience provided by each will be vastly different from the others. Below, we've rounded up the best deals, and highlighted which of the three categories we think it falls into. This way, you not only get the best prices available right now, but you also get to spend more time with the family this Thanksgiving.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle | 32% off at Amazon USA: NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle | 32% off at Amazon

USA: $2,199.99 $1,499.99 | UK: £1,999.00 £1,699.00

The NordicTrack S22i is a connected spin-style bike with a 22-inch touchscreen mounted upfront. It comes with a 30-day connection to the iFit fitness app, which allows you to join live and on-demand spin classes with real-world instructors.

NordicTrack S15i studio cycle | 47% off at Amazon USA: NordicTrack S15i studio cycle | 47% off at Amazon

USA: $1,799.00 $949.99 | UK: £1,799.00 £1,299.00

Like the S22i, the NordicTrack S15i is a connected spin-style exercise bike. Upfront, you'll find a 15-inch touchscreen, and it comes with a 30-day iFit subscription to allow you to join live and on-demand classes.

NordicTrack S10i studio cycle | 41% off at Amazon UK: NordicTrack S10i studio cycle | 41% off at Amazon

UK: £1,699.00 £999.00

The NordicTrack S10i takes the tech from the higher-priced 15i and 22i bikes and pares down the screen even more to just 10 inches. It benefits from the same connectivity that allows you to join live and on-demand classes but sweetens the deal even more by including a full year's subscription to iFit. However, sadly for our US readers, it's only currently on offer in the UK.

Wiggle UK Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike | 24% off

Wiggle UK £1,199.00 £899.99

The Echelon EX3 is a connected spin-style exercise bike. It can connect to the Echelon Fit App, which provides immersive and connected workouts. It uses a knob by the handlebars to adjust resistance and has a tablet-holder upfront, bottle cages at the back, and a large stable base.

Stages Cycling SB20 Smart Bike Indoor Trainer | 21% off Sigma Sports UK: Stages Cycling SB20 Smart Bike Indoor Trainer | 21% off

Sigma Sports UK: £2,799.00 £2,199.00 | Competitive Cyclist USA: $3,149.99 $2,799.99

Despite Stages being the biggest seller of commercial spin-style bikes in the world, the SB20 is very much aimed at the smart-bike cycling audience with connectivity to apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad. It comes with adjustable pedal-length alongside all the usual adjustabilities, two bottle cages, a tablet holder, and a space for your smartphone too. Read our Stages SB20 smart bike review.

Tacx Neo Bike Smart Trainer | 17% off Wiggle UK: Tacx Neo Bike Smart Trainer | 17% off

Wiggle UK: £2,299.99 £1,899.00

Tacx is a brand owned by Garmin, and it's aimed squarely at the pure-cyclist crowd, with the ability to control resistance electronically via apps like Zwift and RGT.

Peloton Bike+ | $350 off at Peloton Peloton Bike+ | $350 off at Peloton

Was $2,495.00 | Now $2,145.00

The Bike+ is Peloton's newest and best machine. It's a connected exercise bike that's restricted to the Peloton app. It's being offered in four deals, each getting progressively more accessories for an overall better deal, but the bike on its own is given $350 off.

Peloton Bike | $150 off at Peloton Peloton Bike | $150 off at Peloton

Was $1,645.00 | Now $1,495.00

Peloton's second-tier bike is also a connected exercise bike. It loses out on a few features such as the ability to electronically control resistance, but it's considerably cheaper. You can buy the bike on its own at $1,495, but you won't want to, because you can also get the bike with some shoes and accessories for the same price.

Wahoo Kickr Bike | 10% off Mike's Bikes USA: Wahoo Kickr Bike | 10% off

Mike's Bikes USA: $3,499.99 $3,149.95

The best price on the Kickr Bike comes with a few hoops to jump through. It's not eligible for shipping, so you'll have to get it shipped to a store and collect it from there. Of course, whether this is possible for you will depend on where you live, but if you can make it work, this is the best price we've spotted.

Wahoo Kickr Bike Refurbished | 10% off Wahoo UK: Wahoo Kickr Bike Refurbished | 10% off

Wahoo UK: £2,699.99 £2,429.99

The Kickr Bike is a class-leading smart bike with the ability to connect to the likes of Zwift and TrainerRoad. It even tilts forwards and backwards to respond to in-game gradient changes. If you're in the UK, Wahoo is offering 10% off refurbished units. It'll still come with a warranty, but it may just have a few visual blemishes.

