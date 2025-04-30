MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Cycling's rich list: Who are the sport's highest earners?

As the salaries of pro cyclists continue to rise, Cyclingnews reveals how much the sport's biggest names actually earn

Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini, Remco Evenepoel, and Tadej Pogačar riding with euro notes splashed across the centre.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Shutterstock)

Nine Monuments, four Grand Tours, closing in on 100 professional victories, Tadej Pogačar is so dominant and complete that his annual UAE Team Emirates-XRG salary of €8.2m is more than what seven WorldTour teams spent on their entire 30-man teams in 2024.

In compiling cycling’s 2025 rich list, Cyclingnews has been able to ascertain that Pogačar’s base salary is more than €3m more than the next set of wealthiest riders – and that’s excluding win bonuses, private sponsorship agreements and additional fees.

