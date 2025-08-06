'We didn't want to go to court' – Soudal-QuickStep received 'fair amount' for Remco Evenepoel to break contract early, says CEO

Team boss Jurgen Foré finally has clarity, after 'game of musical chairs for months and years' surrounding star rider's future

CALPE, SPAIN - JANUARY 09: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Jurgen Fore of Belgium CEO Team manager of Team Soudal Quick-Step during the Soudal Quick-Step 2024 - Team Presentation on January 09, 2024 in Calpe, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel and Jurgan Foré at Soudal-QuickStep's training camp in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré has revealed that the team avoided any need for a drawn-out legal process with Remco Evenepoel by receiving "a fair amount" for him to break his contract a year early and join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Evenepoel was due to remain with Soudal-QuickStep until the end of 2026, but after a four-year saga, he made it clear in recent months that his intention was to leave the Belgian squad and seek new employment.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

