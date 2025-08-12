Want to go crazy wide? This Norwegian brand is up their with the best for tyre clearance with its latest gravel bike

Norwegian brand Fara has today launched a brand new, aggressive-looking gravel bike named the Gr4.

The Gr4 is the successor to the F/Gravel, which we saw in action at The Traka this year. The Gr4 has been in action itself already prior to general release, under Simen Nordahl Svendsen of PAS Racing at The Rift in Iceland, but snuck under the radar.

The Gr4 is the fourth generation gravel bike from Fara, and at face value the sloping top tube, low front end, decent amount of seatpost, deep section wheels, and big tyres in the press shots make it look like your typical, bang up to date gravel race machine, and we're here for it; it looks pretty mean standing still.

However, Fara claims that this is a Goldilocks bike that can be raced, or taken on longer exploring or more relaxed touring type trips. The brand makes the point that, actually, only a small minority pin on race numbers, and even fewer need a completely optimised gravel race machine. So it seems the Gr4 is being pitched as something of an all-rounder, and apparently it has been given the credentials to match.

(Image credit: Fara)

The Gr4 has a UDH-compatible carbon fibre frameset and integrated bar featuring Torayca T1000 and M40X fibres. A size medium frame dips in under a kilo at 970 grams/9.5oz, a claimed 200 grams less than the previous model.

Tyre clearance is right up to date, with room for 57mm or 2.2" tyres, the same as the Lauf Seigla bike we recently reviewed. This is still at the progressive end of the spectrum for the best gravel bikes.

The Gr4 frame also features internal down tube frame storage, cargo mounts for bikepacking and trips, hidden fender mounts and magnets that can be removed for the Fara bikepacking system. The ability to fit fenders and bags should help more riders out.

Fara has also developed an integrated modular cockpit, which may remind you of the similar-looking one that features on Cervelo R5 aero bikes.

The Fara cockpit is available in widths from 36 to 44m, and the stem length is adjustable between 80-90mm, 100-110mm and 120-130mm lengths, allowing a degree of adjustability within the same stock option. The brand claims it has been engineered to improve comfort and provide extra flexibility on rougher surfaces; presumably, the split stem design provides a degree of compliance at the front.

Like the Seigla, the Gr4 also uses a round 27.2mm seatpost and external, standard seatpost clamp, and threaded T47 bottom bracket, which makes it a lot more user-friendly.

Four sizes will be available – a 49, 53, 56 and 59cm – and a size 53 bike will have a stack of 570 and a reach of 395.

The Fara cockpit is available in widths from 36-44c and with three seperate adjustable stem lengths. (Image credit: Fara)

The Gr4 will be available in four colours: Translucent black, Shade, Strand and Sunrise fade. All earthy tones, aside from the stealthy black.

A Gr4 frameset, comprising frame, fork, integrated handlebar, carbon seatpost and CeramicSpeed bottom bracket and SLT (Solid Lubrication Technology)headset bearings will cost €5200 / $5200.

Alongside the frameset, there will be three stock builds that all feature wireless SRAM XPLR drivetrains. All models feature 2.1" Schwalbe Thunder Burt tyres, the Fara modular cockpit, and CeramicSpeed headset and bottom bracket bearings.

In addition, customers will be able to choose their own bar width, stem, and crank length for all builds, a sensible choice that's bound to make customers happy.

Full bike builds start at €6200 / $6500 for the SRAM Rival XPLR build, featuring Fulcrum RapidRed300 wheels.

The middle spec Force XPLR build will cost €8000 / $8500 and feature Zipp 303 S XPLR wheels.

The top spec, flagship bike will cost €9900 / $10,500 and ship with SRAM Red XPLR AXS and ​Zipp 303 SW XPLR wheels.