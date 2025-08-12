Want to go crazy wide? This Norwegian brand is up their with the best for tyre clearance with its latest gravel bike
The Fara Gr4 looks like a lean, mean gravel race machine, but it's designed to cater to all
Norwegian brand Fara has today launched a brand new, aggressive-looking gravel bike named the Gr4.
The Gr4 is the successor to the F/Gravel, which we saw in action at The Traka this year. The Gr4 has been in action itself already prior to general release, under Simen Nordahl Svendsen of PAS Racing at The Rift in Iceland, but snuck under the radar.
The Gr4 is the fourth generation gravel bike from Fara, and at face value the sloping top tube, low front end, decent amount of seatpost, deep section wheels, and big tyres in the press shots make it look like your typical, bang up to date gravel race machine, and we're here for it; it looks pretty mean standing still.
However, Fara claims that this is a Goldilocks bike that can be raced, or taken on longer exploring or more relaxed touring type trips. The brand makes the point that, actually, only a small minority pin on race numbers, and even fewer need a completely optimised gravel race machine. So it seems the Gr4 is being pitched as something of an all-rounder, and apparently it has been given the credentials to match.
The Gr4 has a UDH-compatible carbon fibre frameset and integrated bar featuring Torayca T1000 and M40X fibres. A size medium frame dips in under a kilo at 970 grams/9.5oz, a claimed 200 grams less than the previous model.
Tyre clearance is right up to date, with room for 57mm or 2.2" tyres, the same as the Lauf Seigla bike we recently reviewed. This is still at the progressive end of the spectrum for the best gravel bikes.
The Gr4 frame also features internal down tube frame storage, cargo mounts for bikepacking and trips, hidden fender mounts and magnets that can be removed for the Fara bikepacking system. The ability to fit fenders and bags should help more riders out.
Fara has also developed an integrated modular cockpit, which may remind you of the similar-looking one that features on Cervelo R5 aero bikes.
The Fara cockpit is available in widths from 36 to 44m, and the stem length is adjustable between 80-90mm, 100-110mm and 120-130mm lengths, allowing a degree of adjustability within the same stock option. The brand claims it has been engineered to improve comfort and provide extra flexibility on rougher surfaces; presumably, the split stem design provides a degree of compliance at the front.
Like the Seigla, the Gr4 also uses a round 27.2mm seatpost and external, standard seatpost clamp, and threaded T47 bottom bracket, which makes it a lot more user-friendly.
Four sizes will be available – a 49, 53, 56 and 59cm – and a size 53 bike will have a stack of 570 and a reach of 395.
The Gr4 will be available in four colours: Translucent black, Shade, Strand and Sunrise fade. All earthy tones, aside from the stealthy black.
A Gr4 frameset, comprising frame, fork, integrated handlebar, carbon seatpost and CeramicSpeed bottom bracket and SLT (Solid Lubrication Technology)headset bearings will cost €5200 / $5200.
Alongside the frameset, there will be three stock builds that all feature wireless SRAM XPLR drivetrains. All models feature 2.1" Schwalbe Thunder Burt tyres, the Fara modular cockpit, and CeramicSpeed headset and bottom bracket bearings.
In addition, customers will be able to choose their own bar width, stem, and crank length for all builds, a sensible choice that's bound to make customers happy.
Full bike builds start at €6200 / $6500 for the SRAM Rival XPLR build, featuring Fulcrum RapidRed300 wheels.
The middle spec Force XPLR build will cost €8000 / $8500 and feature Zipp 303 S XPLR wheels.
The top spec, flagship bike will cost €9900 / $10,500 and ship with SRAM Red XPLR AXS and Zipp 303 SW XPLR wheels.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
