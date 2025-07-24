Lauf Siegla Ultimate gravel bike review: Does Lauf's Grit fork render other gravel suspension forks redundant?

The Siegla has everything you need in an up-to-date, capable gravel bike and none of the things you don't

By published
A black Lauf Siegla gravel bike
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Pros

  • +

    Good value for money

  • +

    Solid spec choices

  • +

    Effective, maintenance-free fork

  • +

    Monster tyre clearance

  • +

    Very user-friendly frame details

Cons

  • -

    Fork aesthetics may be off-putting for some

  • -

    Moto brake cabling could lead to cable rub

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A black Lauf Siegla gravel bike

Price: $6,890 (approx. £5,100)
Weight: 8.59kg
Sizes: XS-XL
Groupset: SRAM Red AXS XPLR
Colours: Obsidian black, Basalt black, glacial white, Sifra blue, Moss green

The Siegla, pronounced Say-gla, is Icelandic brand Lauf’s gravel bike. If you aren't familiar with the bike or brand, yes, it's the one with that mad-looking fork.

Image 1 of 3
A black lauf gravel bike
The Lauf leaf adorns the downtube (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 2
A black Lauf gravel bike
Integrated bars are cool, but it's easy to forget the range of adjustment a round bar and standard stem offers(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 4
A black lauf gravel bike
The carbon fibre Grit fork uses two 'stacks' of 3 leaf springs on each side (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 7
A Lauf Grit fork being serviced
With the non integrated front end, you can drop the forks out in minutes(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Design and aesthetics

A good looking frame and there aren't any offensive components. The look of the fork may divide opinion, but I think it suits chunky tyres. The fork design itself is very clever.

9/10

Build

Rock solid, top groupset and well chosen quality components everywhere else. Nothing i'm dying to change straight away.

9/10

Performance

Excellent, exciting to ride, does everything well and the the fork and other features mean a super smooth, plush ride

9/10

Weight

Very competitive at 8.59kg. Only 400 grams more than a Canyon Grail CF SLX. Lighter than a YT Szepter and just heavier than a size large top spec Allied Able.

8/10

Value

I think this is a lot of bike for the money. The very light groupset in turn keeps weight down. Also easy maintenance and servicing will save cash.

8/10

Overall rating

Row 5 - Cell 1

43/50

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.