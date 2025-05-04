MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

The Traka mega tech gallery: Mountain bike tech, custom bikes, and hyper-expensive builds

By published

At The Traka the amateur bikes are just as interesting as the pro ones, so here's over one hundred images to really get your teeth into

Traka tech gallery
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Traka is probably second only to Unbound now in the gravel race calendar, and considering it is a lot easier to get to for many European-based riders (professionals and amateurs alike), it's very much nipping at the heels of its more established North American rival.

The Traka offers up both a 360km and a 200km event, plus a 560 adventure route for the ultra crowd, and a 100km event at the end of the weekend for mortals and journos like me who just want to have a nice day out without burying myself to the point I can no longer write captions for a tech gallery.

