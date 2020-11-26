Wahoo Black Friday deal: Buy a smart trainer and get Wahoo SUF free for a year

For the Black Friday weekend, Wahoo is offering a year's subscription to the Wahoo SUF training plan (formerly The Sufferfest), with the purchase of any of its smart trainers for customers around the world. That's US$129.00 worth of structured indoor cycling training for no extra cost.

The deal is available to customers in the USA, UK and Australia, and while the USA is currently being forced to wait, Australia and Europe can enjoy the deal a few hours early.

The deal applies to the full smart trainer range, which includes the Kickr Snap, Kickr Core, Kickr, and the Kickr bike, and it also looks to be available on reconditioned units for those who want to save a little bit of extra cash.

Wahoo Black Friday deal: Free year's SUF Training subscription with certain purchases

Wahoo Kickr Snap Smart Trainer + free annual SUF Training subscription | direct from Wahoo Fitness

Wahoo US: $499.99 | Wahoo UK: £429.99 | Wahoo AU: $749.95 The Wahoo Kickr Snap features all the necessary tech to connect you to indoor cycling apps, but the wheel-on nature helps to keep the price down. It features power accuracy of +/- 3%, a maximum resistance of 1500 watts, as well as a maximum gradient simulation of 12%. The 10.5lb flywheel helps to offer a realistic road feel, and the included accessories make it compatible with road bikes of all styles.

Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer + free annual SUF Training subscription | direct from Wahoo Fitness

Wahoo US: $899.99 | Wahoo UK: £699.99 | Wahoo AU: $1,249.95 The Wahoo Kickr Core delivers an authentic and accurate indoor cycling experience, thanks to the brand's proven 5.4kg flywheel technology and the smooth and quiet belt motor drivetrain. When connected to your smartphone, tablet or laptop, you can use the Wahoo SUF Training app to automatically set your resistance. Meanwhile, the Kickr Core can simulate climbs of up to a 16 per cent gradient, and provides a maximum of 1,800W of resistance for you to power through.

Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer + free annual SUF Training subscription | direct from Wahoo Fitness

Wahoo US: $1,199.99 | Wahoo UK: £999.99 | Wahoo AU: $1,799.95 The ever-popular Wahoo Kickr smart trainer has been upgraded to incorporate even better power accuracy, automatic calibration, and new Kickr Axis feet that provide authentic side-to-side movement to enhance the ride feel and mimic the feeling of cycling outdoors.

Wahoo Kickr Bike + free annual SUF Training subscription | direct from Wahoo Fitness

US: $3,499.99 | UK: £2,999.99 | AU: $5,999.95 If you're starting your pain cave setup from scratch and would rather not relegate one of your bikes to the house, there's a lot to be gained from Wahoo's Kickr smart bike. Constructed from robust steel and aluminium, the Kickr Bike uses the same legendary flywheel technology as the Kickr smart trainer, which means incredible power accuracy and responsiveness. The Kickr Bike delivers real-time grade changes to match ascents of up to 20 per cent, replicating an authentic ride feel that enables you to maintain your pace. You can programme the virtual shifting to match your preferred gear ratio, number of speeds, cassette tooth count and even groupset from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo. All in all it delivers the ultimate indoor bike training setup, while the free year's subscription to Wahoo SUF Training will make the perfect companion for it.

With many of us having to move our cycling indoors this year, the best turbo trainers and smart trainers have been extremely popular. The demand is higher now more than ever thanks to winter taking hold in the northern hemisphere. Now's the time that many cyclists will be planning their winter training regime to see them through to next year, and having structured training and a personalised plan is something that would certainly help.

That's why for many, the news that Wahoo just launched its official Black Friday deal for 2020 will be more than welcome.

For the whole of Black Friday weekend, ending at midnight on Monday 30 December, when you buy any Wahoo smart trainer or Kickr Bike, you'll receive a year's free subscription to the Wahoo SUF Training app, created in partnership with The Sufferfest.

Normally worth $129, the programme was designed by leading sports scientists, and combines personalised workouts, including yoga and strength training. The aim of the game is to get you to your athletic potential, despite being faced with more time indoors.

The timing couldn't be more perfect, with the Wahoo SUF Training app recently releasing two new Transition training plans, aimed specifically at cyclists and triathletes needing to physically and mentally prepare for an indoor season following the rollercoaster that was 2020.

