Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial start times

By published

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard last down the start ramp in shortened test in Valladolid

Overall race leader red jersey holder Team Visma-Lease a bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard reacts on the podium after the 17th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 143 km race between O Barco de Valdeorras and Alto de El Morredero, Ponferrada, on September 10, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard heads into the stage 18 time trial with a lead of 50 seconds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España continues on Thursday with the stage 18 individual time trial in Valladolid. The start times remain the same for the stage, but the distance has been shortened from 27.2 kilometres to just 12.2 kilometres due to safety issues regarding planned protests in the city.

Valladolid is just one town adding more security forces, staging 450 more police officers than originally planned.

The main overall contenders start around 17:00, with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) beginning his ride at 16:59, followed by Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious), Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech).

Tom Pidcock, João Almeida and Vingegaard close out the proceedings between 17:13 and 17:17 CET.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Start Order

Name (Country) Team

Start Time

1

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:35:00

2

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis

14:36:00

3

Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic Postnl

14:37:00

4

Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto

14:38:00

5

Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek

14:39:00

6

Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

14:40:00

7

Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

14:41:00

8

Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:42:00

9

Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

14:43:00

10

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

14:44:00

11

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula

14:45:00

12

Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech

14:46:00

13

Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:47:00

14

Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto

14:48:00

15

Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:49:00

16

Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic Postnl

14:50:00

17

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

14:51:00

18

Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:52:00

19

Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

14:53:00

20

Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:54:00

21

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

14:55:00

22

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

14:56:00

23

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek

14:57:00

24

Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

14:58:00

25

Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto

14:59:00

26

Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

15:00:00

27

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:01:00

28

Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

15:02:00

29

Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty

15:03:00

30

Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:04:00

31

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:05:00

32

Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

15:06:00

33

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:07:00

34

Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

15:08:00

35

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:09:00

36

Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:10:00

37

Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:11:00

38

Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:12:00

39

Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty

15:13:00

40

Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:14:00

41

Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

15:15:00

42

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco Alula

15:16:00

43

Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:17:00

44

Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

15:18:00

45

Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:19:00

46

Mario Aparicio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

15:20:00

47

Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

15:21:00

48

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar

15:22:00

49

Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:23:00

50

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco Alula

15:24:00

51

Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost

15:25:00

52

Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:26:00

53

Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty

15:27:00

54

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

15:28:00

55

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:29:00

56

Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco Alula

15:30:00

57

Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:31:00

58

Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

15:32:00

59

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:33:00

60

Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana

15:34:00

61

Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Lotto

15:35:00

62

Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto

15:36:00

63

Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious

15:37:00

64

Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:38:00

65

Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar

15:39:00

66

David De la Cruz (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:40:00

67

Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:41:00

68

Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH

15:42:00

69

Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:43:00

70

Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic Postnl

15:44:00

71

Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious

15:45:00

72

Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana

15:46:00

73

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

15:47:00

74

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep

15:48:00

75

David Gonzalez (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

15:49:00

76

Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:50:00

77

Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:51:00

78

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

15:52:00

79

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:53:00

80

Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar

15:54:00

81

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

15:55:00

82

Joan Bou (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:56:00

83

Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

15:57:00

84

Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

15:58:00

85

Hugo De la Calle (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

15:59:00

86

Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:00:00

87

Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

16:01:00

88

Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

16:02:00

89

James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

16:03:00

90

Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

16:04:00

91

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

16:05:00

92

Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

16:06:00

93

Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers

16:07:00

94

Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek

16:08:00

95

Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto

16:09:00

96

Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:10:00

97

Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:11:00

98

Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar

16:12:00

99

Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic Postnl

16:13:00

100

Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic Postnl

16:14:00

101

Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers

16:15:00

102

Jose Luis Faura (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH

16:16:00

103

Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:17:00

104

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl

16:18:00

105

Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost

16:19:00

106

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:20:00

107

Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech

16:21:00

108

Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

16:22:00

109

Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

16:23:00

110

Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers

16:24:00

111

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:25:00

112

Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana

16:26:00

113

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana

16:27:00

114

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek

16:28:00

115

Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:29:00

116

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:30:00

117

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:31:00

118

Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana

16:32:00

119

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

16:33:00

120

Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek

16:34:00

121

Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis

16:35:00

122

Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

16:36:00

123

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:37:00

124

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar

16:38:00

125

Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech

16:39:00

126

Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling

16:40:00

127

Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quickstep

16:41:00

128

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:42:00

129

Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:43:00

130

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:44:00

131

Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana

16:45:00

132

Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:46:00

133

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula

16:47:00

134

Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek

16:48:00

135

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:49:00

136

Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic Postnl

16:50:00

137

Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty

16:51:00

138

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

16:52:00

139

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

16:53:00

140

Jaume Guardeño (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

16:54:00

141

Abel Balderstone (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

16:55:00

142

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

16:56:00

143

Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

16:57:00

144

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:59:00

145

Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious

17:01:00

146

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

17:03:00

147

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech

17:05:00

148

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

17:07:00

149

Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

17:09:00

150

Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

17:11:00

151

Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5

17:13:00

152

Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

17:15:00

153

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

17:17:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.