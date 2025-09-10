Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial start times

Jonas Vingegaard heads into the stage 18 time trial with a lead of 50 seconds

The Vuelta a España continues on Thursday with the stage 18 individual time trial in Valladolid. The start times remain the same for the stage, but the distance has been shortened from 27.2 kilometres to just 12.2 kilometres due to safety issues regarding planned protests in the city.

Valladolid is just one town adding more security forces, staging 450 more police officers than originally planned.

Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will be the first rider down the ramp for the time trial at 14:35 CET. Keep an eye on Dutch time trial champion Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) to set a fast early time.

Points classification leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) could use the stage to try to gain more ground in those rankings, which he leads by 84 points over race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). Pedersen sets off at 15:06 CET.

The main overall contenders start around 17:00, with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) beginning his ride at 16:59, followed by Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious), Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech).

Felix Gall starts at 17:07, two minutes before stage 17 winner Giulio Pellizzari and four before Pellizzari's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Jai Hindley.

Tom Pidcock, João Almeida and Vingegaard close out the proceedings between 17:13 and 17:17 CET.

