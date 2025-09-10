Vuelta a España stage 18 time trial start times
Race leader Jonas Vingegaard last down the start ramp in shortened test in Valladolid
The Vuelta a España continues on Thursday with the stage 18 individual time trial in Valladolid. The start times remain the same for the stage, but the distance has been shortened from 27.2 kilometres to just 12.2 kilometres due to safety issues regarding planned protests in the city.
Valladolid is just one town adding more security forces, staging 450 more police officers than originally planned.
Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will be the first rider down the ramp for the time trial at 14:35 CET. Keep an eye on Dutch time trial champion Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) to set a fast early time.
Points classification leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) could use the stage to try to gain more ground in those rankings, which he leads by 84 points over race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). Pedersen sets off at 15:06 CET.
The main overall contenders start around 17:00, with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) beginning his ride at 16:59, followed by Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious), Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech).
Felix Gall starts at 17:07, two minutes before stage 17 winner Giulio Pellizzari and four before Pellizzari's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Jai Hindley.
Tom Pidcock, João Almeida and Vingegaard close out the proceedings between 17:13 and 17:17 CET.
Start Order
Name (Country) Team
Start Time
1
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:35:00
2
Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
14:36:00
3
Patrick Eddy (Aus) Picnic Postnl
14:37:00
4
Elia Viviani (Ita) Lotto
14:38:00
5
Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
14:39:00
6
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
14:40:00
7
Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
14:41:00
8
Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:42:00
9
Ethan Vernon (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
14:43:00
10
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
14:44:00
11
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco Alula
14:45:00
12
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
14:46:00
13
Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:47:00
14
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto
14:48:00
15
Tim van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:49:00
16
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic Postnl
14:50:00
17
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
14:51:00
18
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:52:00
19
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
14:53:00
20
Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:54:00
21
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
14:55:00
22
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
14:56:00
23
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
14:57:00
24
Fabio Christen (Swi) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
14:58:00
25
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto
14:59:00
26
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
15:00:00
27
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:01:00
28
Madis Mihkels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost
15:02:00
29
Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty
15:03:00
30
Joel Nicolau (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:04:00
31
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:05:00
32
Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
15:06:00
33
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:07:00
34
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
15:08:00
35
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:09:00
36
Victor Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:10:00
37
Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:11:00
38
Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:12:00
39
Huub Artz (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
15:13:00
40
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:14:00
41
Nicolo' Buratti (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
15:15:00
42
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Jayco Alula
15:16:00
43
Marcel Camprubi (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:17:00
44
Luca Van Boven (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
15:18:00
45
Louis Rouland (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:19:00
46
Mario Aparicio (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
15:20:00
47
Pier-André Côté (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
15:21:00
48
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar
15:22:00
49
Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:23:00
50
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco Alula
15:24:00
51
Jardi van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
15:25:00
52
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:26:00
53
Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
15:27:00
54
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
15:28:00
55
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:29:00
56
Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Jayco Alula
15:30:00
57
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:31:00
58
Lukas Nerurkar (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
15:32:00
59
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:33:00
60
Nicolya Vinokurov (Kaz) XDS Astana
15:34:00
61
Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Lotto
15:35:00
62
Alec Segaert (Bel) Lotto
15:36:00
63
Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
15:37:00
64
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:38:00
65
Orluis Aular (Ven) Movistar
15:39:00
66
David De la Cruz (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:40:00
67
Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:41:00
68
Sergio Chumil (Gua) Burgos Burpellet-BH
15:42:00
69
Nans Peters (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:43:00
70
Bjoern Koerdt (GBr) Picnic Postnl
15:44:00
71
Roman Ermakov (Rus) Bahrain Victorious
15:45:00
72
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
15:46:00
73
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
15:47:00
74
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep
15:48:00
75
David Gonzalez (Spa) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
15:49:00
76
Nico Denz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:50:00
77
Alex Molenaar (Ned) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:51:00
78
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
15:52:00
79
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:53:00
80
Michel Hessmann (Ger) Movistar
15:54:00
81
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
15:55:00
82
Joan Bou (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15:56:00
83
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
15:57:00
84
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
15:58:00
85
Hugo De la Calle (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
15:59:00
86
Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:00:00
87
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
16:01:00
88
Guillermo Silva (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16:02:00
89
James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
16:03:00
90
Brandon Rivera (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
16:04:00
91
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
16:05:00
92
Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
16:06:00
93
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
16:07:00
94
Carlos Verona (Spa) Lidl-Trek
16:08:00
95
Lars Craps (Bel) Lotto
16:09:00
96
Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:10:00
97
Sander De Pestel (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:11:00
98
Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar
16:12:00
99
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Picnic Postnl
16:13:00
100
Juan Guillermo Martinez (Col) Picnic Postnl
16:14:00
101
Victor Langellotti (Mon) Ineos Grenadiers
16:15:00
102
Jose Luis Faura (Spa) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
16:16:00
103
Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:17:00
104
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Picnic Postnl
16:18:00
105
Markel Beloki (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
16:19:00
106
Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:20:00
107
Jan Hirt (Cze) Israel-Premier Tech
16:21:00
108
Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
16:22:00
109
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
16:23:00
110
Bob Jungels (Lux) Ineos Grenadiers
16:24:00
111
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:25:00
112
Fausto Masnada (Ita) XDS Astana
16:26:00
113
Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
16:27:00
114
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
16:28:00
115
Brieuc Rolland (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:29:00
116
Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:30:00
117
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:31:00
118
Wouter Poels (Ned) XDS Astana
16:32:00
119
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
16:33:00
120
Julien Bernard (Fra) Lidl-Trek
16:34:00
121
Sergio Samitier (Spa) Cofidis
16:35:00
122
Finlay Pickering (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
16:36:00
123
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:37:00
124
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar
16:38:00
125
Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
16:39:00
126
Damien Howson (Aus) Q36.5 Pro Cycling
16:40:00
127
Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal-Quickstep
16:41:00
128
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:42:00
129
Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:43:00
130
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:44:00
131
Harold Martin Lopez (Ecu) XDS Astana
16:45:00
132
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:46:00
133
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco Alula
16:47:00
134
Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek
16:48:00
135
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:49:00
136
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Picnic Postnl
16:50:00
137
Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty
16:51:00
138
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
16:52:00
139
Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
16:53:00
140
Jaume Guardeño (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16:54:00
141
Abel Balderstone (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16:55:00
142
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
16:56:00
143
Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
16:57:00
144
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:59:00
145
Torstein Træen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
17:01:00
146
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
17:03:00
147
Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech
17:05:00
148
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
17:07:00
149
Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
17:09:00
150
Jai Hindley (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
17:11:00
151
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Q36.5
17:13:00
152
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
17:15:00
153
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
17:17:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
