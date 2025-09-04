Vuelta a España organisers bow to environmental activist pressure and ban spectators from final kilometre of stage 20 climb

By published

Organisers seemingly keen to avoid further protests during 2025 edition

Cycling : 67th Tour of Spain 2012 / Stage 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel)/ Illustration Illustratie Fans Supporters Public Publiek Spectators / Bola Del Mundo 2247m / Landscape Paysage Landschap / La Faisanera Golf - Bola Del Mundo 2247m (170,7Km)/ Vuelta Tour Espagne Ronde van Spanje / Etape Rit (c)Tim De Waele
(Image credit: Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

Organisers of the Vuelta a España have moved to ban spectators from the final kilometre of the Grand Tour's penultimate stage on the Bola del Mundo climb.

The announcement follows one of the Grand Tour's most chaotic days in recent times, with pro-Palestine protestors disrupting stage 11 of the race and forcing organisers to neutralise the final 3km.

