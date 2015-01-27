Video: Tiffany Cromwell video diary - part one

Image 1 of 2 Tiffany Cromwell gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 2 Tayler Wiles in the new Velocio-SRAM team kit (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

2014 Australian road cyclist of the year Tiffany Cromwell is in her second season with the Velocio-SRAM team. The 26-year-old concluded her 2014 season by placing fifth at the World Championships and kicked off her 2015 season with tenth place at the Australian national championships as she aims for a big year.

When Cromwell joined the team, they were known as Specialized-lululemon but despite the addition of several new faces and two new title sponsors, the team's set up remains predominately the same. The team is one of the most successful in the women's peloton having won the World Team Time Trial three years running. Cromwell's 2015 teammates include the time trial world champion Lisa Brennauer, Belarusian champion Alena Amialiusik and rising star Karol-Ann Canuel.

Throughout this season, Cromwell will be providing regular video diary's for Cyclingnews. The first of Cromwell's video diary's was filmed on the Spanish Island of Lanzarote where the team hosted a training camp with riders meeting new teammates for the first time, testing their new Cervélo bikes and preparing for the season ahead.

Watch Cromwell's first installment of her video diary below

