‘After the surgery I feel so much stronger’ – Sarah Gigante goes on the attack on return to the Women’s WorldTour at Tour de Suisse

Australian captures mountains jersey on stage 1 after a powerful performance on Juanpass

GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 12: (L-R) Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON/SRAM zondacrypto compete in the breakaway during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 1 a 95.5km stage from Gstaad to Gstaad 1047m / #UCIWWT / on June 12, 2025 in Gstaad, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) at the head of the group on the climb during stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) has been quick to test her climbing prowess on return from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery and there was no question it was a pass with flying colours. The Australian walked away from her very first day of Women’s WorldTour racing for the season at the Tour de Suisse wearing the climbers' jersey.

“We rode a super strong race with the team,” said Gigante in an AG Insurance-Soudal media statement. “Going to the summit of the second climb we created a gap with 5 other girls, including Urška [Žigart]. At the top I could take the full amount of points, what rewarded in the red QOM jersey. I can't wait to wear it in tomorrow's stage."

