Gallery: Velocio-SRAM trains in Lanzarote

Image 1 of 8 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team trains in Lanzarote (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 8 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team trains in Lanzarote (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 3 of 8 Tayler Wiles in the new Velocio-SRAM team kit (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 4 of 8 World time trial champion Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 8 Tiffany Cromwell gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 8 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team trains in Lanzarote (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 8 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team trains in Lanzarote (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 8 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team trains in Lanzarote (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

The Velocio-SRAM women's team began their preparation for the 2015 season with a training camp on Lanzarote, in the Canary Island chain off the west coast of Morocco - one which also includes Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, all popular winter training grounds for cyclists. The team chose Lanzarote for their sponsor, the Sands Beach Resort in Costa Teguise.

The 2015 team includes time trial World Champion Lisa Brennauer, Karol Ann Canuel, Tiffany Cromwell, Elise Delzenne, Loren Rowney, Tayler Wiles, Trixi Worrack, Alena Amialiusik, Barbara Guarischi and Mieke Kroeger.

The team's clothing sports a black and white butterfly motif, with a red vest for cooler weather. It maintains the magenta and teal accent band which has been the team's signature since their inception.

Velocio-SRAM, continues the project of Specialized-lululemon, the three-time world team time trial champions. While those title sponsors have moved on, bicycle manufacturer Cervélo stepped in to supply the team with the S5 aerodynamic road machines pictured in the gallery, as well as R5 road frames and P5 time trial bikes.