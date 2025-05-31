Recommended reading

‘The wait is finally over’ – Sarah Gigante returns to the peloton at Tour of Norway after recovering from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery

By published

'No matter how it goes this weekend, I know that pinning on a number again will already feel like a huge win' says Australian

DORDRECHT NETHERLANDS AUGUST 13 Sarah Gigante of Australia and AG Insurance Soudal Team competes during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 2 a 679km stage from Dordrecht to Rotterdam UCIWWT on August 13 2024 in Dordrecht Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) racing the Tour de France Femmes in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time Sarah Gigante lined up to race with her AG Insurance Soudal team was 265 days ago but after recovering from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery in December the Australian rider will gets to line up once again at the Tour of Norway on Saturday. 

"A big thumbs up from Norway," said Gigante in an Instagram post. "It’s been 265 days since I last raced with my team, back in Switzerland last September, but the wait is finally over. No matter how it goes this weekend, I know that pinning on a number again will already feel like a huge win."

It is an earlier than expected return for the 24-year-old, who had to forgo her 2024 Tour Down Under title defence as a result of the surgery. She has been working back to fitness at home in Australia, both on the indoor trainer and by jumping into local crits once able to ride. She also used some Strava QOM efforts to measure her recovery and fuel her motivation – knocking a huge chunk off her time up Tawonga Gap, between Mount Beauty and Bright, to consolidate her QOM margin to over two minutes.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

