Ladies Tour of Qatar announces 2015 teams

Image 1 of 4 The Ladies Tour of Qatar got the season underway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Nothing but the road and the sand in the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 3 of 4 The riders await the start of stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 4 Stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

The 15 teams which will compete at the 2015 Ladies Tour of Qatar have been announced by its race organiser ASO. The seventh edition of the race, which takes place from February 3-6, will be missing four time champion Kirsten Wild as she concentrates on track racing this season, opening the door for other sprinters to claim overall victory. Two-time runner up Chloe Hosking will lead her new Wiggle Honda team alongside teammate Georgina Bronzini and will be aiming to be standing on the top step of the podium in 2015.

The flat and windy roads of Qatar suit the characteristics of the sprinters and in the absence of Wild, the opportunity arises for a rider to add their name to the short list of winners and lay down the early season marker of the fastest finisher in the bunch

2011 winner Ellen van Dijk will make her season debut with Boels Dolmans in Qatar with 2014 UCI world cup winner Elizabeth Armitstead. The duo are both capable of claiming overall victory and will enter the race with a reinforced squad for 2015.

The recent winner of the Santos Women's Tour, Valentina Scandolara will lead the Orica-AIS team which is also fielding the 2013 number one ranked cyclist of the year, Emma Johansson.

Cyclingnews video diarist Tiffany Cromwell will also line up for the race in the colours of Velocio-SRAM with world time trial champion Lisa Brennauer for support.

There are also three national teams selected for the race from Australia, France and Italy.

The 15 teams selected for the Ladies Tour of Qatar:

Australian national team

Orica - AIS

Topsport Vlaaderen Pro-Duo

French national team

Velocio SRAM

Wiggle Honda

China Chongming Liv–Champion System Pro

Ale Cipollini

Italian national team

Boels Dolmans

Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team

Team Liv Plantur

Hitec Products

Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies